Discover and nurture your child’s talent

Recently while running some errands downtown, I came across a crowd that had gathered around someone, and almost everyone was holding a phone in their hands, and was either taking pictures or recording a video.

Out of curiosity, I moved closer to find out what was going on, or who the person was that had attracted such a crowd. To my amusement, it was a little girl of about eight years. She was part of a team of other four people who were singing praise and worship songs on the streets. However, all the attention was on her.

She played the piano excellently well like a pro, many people were amused, and were giving her money. She must have collected over Shs1m in a single day. And that video must have gone viral on social media platforms. I need to check it out.

I also stood there for a few minutes, admiring this girl as she played the piano with so much passion and confidence, it was such an unforgettable moment. In the moment, I started to wonder how a girl of her age could be this good at playing such an instrument.

I concluded that she must have had a strong support system, either the church she attends, or her family who identified her unique talent early on in childhood, supported her in nurturing it, and now, she can attract a crowd of people who pause for a minute to watch her do what she does the best, then pull out money from their wallets/purses, and give her as a token of appreciation.

This little girl will go far in life with such talent!

Just like her, many of our children are gifted and talented differently. This can be in terms of physical skills such as sports, dance, music, writing, or playing an instrument. Others are talented in business skills, leadership, technology, and academic learning, among others.

However, in the past, most parents have only put a lot of emphasis on the academic learning of their children, and denied a chance to those with extra talents to explore them, reasoning that it is a waste of time. But there are many examples of children who are succeeding using their talents, both in Uganda and globally.

I wholeheartedly believe in every child attaining formal education, because of the unlimited opportunities education presents. But let us also remember that we are living in a fast-paced, interconnected world, and children who have been given a platform to showcase their innovations, creativity and put their talents to work are gaining global recognition and other great opportunities associated with such exposure.

Remember the Ghetto Kids who appeared in singer Eddy Kenzo’s Sitya Loss video, which went viral in 2014 as a result of their versatile dancing skills? These kids got a chance to go on a US tour and perform alongside US rapper French Montana, and have continued to be a sensation in the music industry.

Another example. At the age of only 10, Phiona Mutesi became the youngest ever African Chess champion after participating in the World Chess Olympiad that took place in Istanbul, Turkey in 2012.