Displaced persons dream of home

If the world we live in was a glorious one, there would not be the type of turbulence we see in displacements of people. If there is anyone who has not felt the pinch of displacement, come out. Be a testimony of the group that feels wars and all else are not detrimental to human settlement, and that it is a glorious world.

I say this confidently, and I think the next conflict is imminent in a part of our globe. Every region of the world is being hit by conflict. No part of the world is not facing the displacement of people in millions. So, against this background, we know that displacements caused by many events are growing to unbearable levels not only for communities, but also for governments and development agencies. Millions of local people get displaced internally and externally for many years. With no hope that the causes of displacement will end, millions of people continue to seek homes away from home.

While there, they accept the horrible camp conditions. Despite the congested accommodations in the new homes, they have only that choice available. Even when camp sanitation and hygiene are not the best, it is a place they call home. Their prolonged stay away from home even leads to the temptation for the people high up there to steal their homesteads back home. But since there is no choice, they live in displacement. Days become months. Months become years as the sounds of guns continue blazing through broken homes.

Only displaced communities can give a good account of the young people that are born in displacement. An account that living in displacement conditions is a thing they found on earth and that it’s normal. A complete distortion of the social society of old. Young kids only read, watch and hear stories of other citizens living peacefully in other parts of the world. It should not be the case. That is why today in the globe, refugees, migrants, or asylum seekers are so common.

The world should encourage displaced people to dream about their safe return home. It is from dreaming about these things that we shall start to see solutions to the problem, especially in places where conditions are better and where there is a resemblance of peace.

Displaced people now need to explore options to allow them to return home safely. Home comfort is better than the comfort in those displaced camp facilities. So, a safe return home is better than insisting on living in squalid conditions, where displaced people are not productive. I am sure every displaced person dreams of a day when they return home. We should match this desire to return home with the facilitation that displaced people need.

As displaced people now continue to increase, this puts a lot of pressure on the shoulders of development agencies and governments. It results in the need for development agencies to oblige to the need that displaced communities return home. This is also a shift from a relief-based approach to humanitarian assistance to a more development-based one. They have to think about the sustainable way in which they can help displaced people to go back home.

Stakeholders must push their hands in the ‘bottomless’ pockets once more and create conducive conditions for the return home of displaced people. Cause roofs to shelter heads of returnees.