Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing is a laboratory test used to determine biological relatedness parentage. It involves comparing the DNA profiles of an alleged father/ mother and a child to establish a genetic connection. In recent years and mostly days in Uganda, the demand for paternity DNA testing has increased as more individuals seek to confirm their biological relationships.

However, there are important considerations related to quality and ethics that must be carefully examined.

The first step in paternity DNA testing is the collection of samples. Mouth swabs, known as buccal swabs, are taken from the alleged father and the child, these swabs are rubbed against the inside of their cheeks to obtain DNA samples. The samples are then placed in separate highly sterile tubes. In some cases, samples may also be collected from the mother to enhance the accuracy of the test. The results of the test are typically expressed as a probability of parentage, which can range from 0 percent to 99.99 percent. A high probability suggests a strong biological relationship, while a low probability indicates an unlikely connection. The results of the paternity DNA test are usually delivered within a few days after the laboratory receives the samples. If the probability of parentage is high, it is likely that the alleged father is the biological father of the child.

In legal cases, such as child support or custody disputes, paternity testing must be conducted in a medical setting to ensure proper sample collection and analysis.This guarantees that the results are admissible in court and can be used as evidence. While paternity DNA testing is known for its high accuracy rate of more than 99 percent, there are factors that can affect its precision. The accuracy depends on the method of testing, including who administers the test and how it is processed. Additionally, the quality of the DNA samples collected is crucial. Contamination or degradation of samples can lead to inaccurate results.

Another factor that can affect accuracy is the correct collection and handling of samples. Human error is also a potential factor that can impact the accuracy of paternity DNA testing.

In addition to considerations of accuracy, paternity DNA testing raises several ethical issues. One key concern is privacy as individuals may worry about who has access to their genetic information and how it may be used. Safeguarding genetic privacy is crucial in ensuring individuals’ autonomy and protection. The emotional impact of paternity DNA testing is another ethical issue, as the results of the test can have profound effects on individuals and families. Relationships and financial obligations may be significantly affected. Emotional support and counselling are often necessary to navigate the potential consequences.

Thirdly, the ownership of genetic information is a complex ethical consideration as questions arise regarding who owns the genetic information and how it can be used. In cases involving paternity, ownership becomes particularly important when determining rights and responsibilities related to the child. Also, informed consent is a fundamental ethical consideration in paternity DNA testing to ensure results protect the privacy of parties involved. Providing individuals with comprehensive information and ensuring their voluntary consent is crucial in upholding ethical standards. If siblings/relatives or insurance companies learn about an individual’s genetic non relatedness to a particular family, they may use that information to deny asset allocation or coverage.

Therefore, genetic counsellors play a vital role in guiding individuals, empowering them to make informed decisions on the complexities of paternity DNA testing while protecting their rights and relationships.

In conclusion, paternity DNA testing requires careful consideration of accuracy and ethical issues surrounding privacy, emotional impact, among others.