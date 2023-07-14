DNA: Another indicator of poor religious education, immorality

Many crimes committed in Uganda can be avoided by simply teaching religion properly and creating fear of God.

Instead our legislators try to bypass the issues using legal means.

The country ends up using a lot of money on crime prevention and when law enforcement officers fail, they join them. A good example is teenage pregnancy.

You cannot make laws to control desire.

The Ministry of Education is faced with a dilemma of what to do with teenage mothers: should they drop out of school or continue? The ministry ends up doing the unusual: to find rooms in schools for breastfeeding mothers and this gives different messages to other students. It is like legalising teenage pregnancy.

Currently there is a dilemma of what to do about the rampant requests for DNA testing by men.

The men have a right to know their biological children. This situation shows that the gender and women empowerment programme has failed and needs a review to address family as a unity.

In the press recently women leaders have questioned the validity of DNA or argued that testing should be scaled down. This does not address the fundamental issues of fidelity. Any law restricting this test will do more harm than good. We shall , among others, see or hear about more abortions in society.

One parliamentarian, an ex-seminarian, once wished they could abolish religious education in schools altogether.

Students spend more time at school than home and that is where they pick traits alien to that of their blood relatives or family.

The government has a responsibility over the behaviour its citizens acquire while religion should be taught properly to create ‘fear of God’ among the faithful.

In the case of Christians, children should be taught Catechism which creates fear for God – hell/heaven philosophy explained.

The youth should know that sexual organs are for reproduction and not toys. 85 percent of Uganda’s population is Christian and it should therefore do better in teaching and practising morals.Faith in God overrides cultural belief. Women are empowered to own their bodies and to do whatever they want with it.

But in Christianity we are made in the image of God (Genesis 1:27) and St Paul calls it ‘Body of Christ’ (Ephesians 1:13) and a dwelling in which God lives (Ephesians 2:22). Rampant killings and suicide today implies we don’t know what we are.

In recent media reports, crime and teenage pregnancy are attributed to poverty, unemployment, social inequity and inadequate law enforcement. But these cannot be the root causes for a Christian who prays for the daily bread, forgives and serves his neighbour.

Christian Religious Education is general knowledge on Christianity and does not do the same thing as Catechism. Catechism will strengthen the belief of Christians. The number of Christian sects alone in Uganda is a problem for believers as the youth keep moving from one sect to another looking for one that is easier to follow ( since they use the same Bible). This is what Jesus referred to as “sheep without shepherd” (Matthew 9:36).