Do not relent on Covid-19 prevention guidelines

By Irene Nakasiita More by this Author

The Ministry of Health declared a Phase IV of the Covid-19 pandemic situation for the country in the last quarter of 2020.

Uganda continues to grapple with continued spread of Covid-19 in communities and untraceable contacts, coupled with high levels of complacency.

Continuously, a lot of efforts have been directed towards community sensitisations in a bid to realise behavioural change. Uganda has had a number of disease outbreaks in the past and has dealt with them decisively.

Before the outbreak of Covid-19, Uganda dealt with Marburg and Ebola, among other life-threatening diseases. The country later recovered.

Today, at least every one has heard about a death arising from the coronavirus, or registered a death of a loved one, friend neighbour, or someone unknown to them, but reported through the community structure media channel, etc.

As the country continues doing “business as usual,” including active schools, public transport, markets, cross border movements, business/trade, there is need to strengthen disease prevention and control for Covid-19 prevention at all levels.

Advertisement



This calls for concerted efforts from all key stakeholders. It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure personal health security while adhering to the Covid-19 prevention guidelines (standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Ministry of Health.

Uganda remains at risk and much effort is still needed by all stake holders including the leadership of this country. While setting laws, implementation and enforcement should be followed through to the dot up to village level.

Budget allocations to respective line ministries and agencies responsible for saving lives should be prioritised to secure the lives of people.

We are all at risk and the pandemic should not be handled with soft gloves.

Let’s wear facemasks, wash hands with Soap and water, use sanitisers (if you can access one) and observe reasonable distance when you step out in a crowded area and if possible, avoid crowded spaces.

Keep at home if you have no reason for going out, and if you develop any signs and symptoms, seek medical care before it is too late. Let’s brave the fight and secure our lives.

Irene Nakasiita ,

Uganda Red Cross