Do ordinary Ugandans have a seat at the table or just a front row to the show?

The recent decision to hold parliamentary sittings in four of the regions of Uganda, that kicked off today and will run until August 30, has been indicated as a significant shift towards making Parliament more accessible to the ordinary citizen.

With this initiative, the government claims to bring the Parliament closer to the people and enhance accountability and transparency in governance. While applauding the intent behind this move, one must critically assess whether this initiative is truly inclusive or merely a superficial attempt to calm a disillusioned populace.

The critical question is whether ordinary Ugandans will genuinely be given a seat too at the table in the House during these sittings or if they will continue to observe from the periphery, potentially through their television screens in their sitting rooms or via the radio as usual for the main parliamentary house.

The concept of a regional parliament is that representatives travel to various regions to engage directly with local communities, allowing them to voice their concerns and priorities directly. The rationale behind this approach is founded on the belief that proximity fosters accountability.

However, the reality often reflects a different narrative altogether. Presently, Uganda’s political landscape is plagued by the disenfranchisement of the average citizen from the workings of their government.

So as the Parliament convenes in various regional locations, we must explore the efficacy of these sittings in engaging local citizens. Are the proposed regional sittings merely a distraction from the current persistent accountability issues currently plaguing the government?

According to a 2021 report by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, 68 percent of Ugandans feel that their voices are not often heard in political decision-making processes. This situation raises valid concerns about the potential impact of the ongoing regional parliamentary sittings.

One must also consider the structure of these regional settings. As currently proposed, these assemblies seem to follow the traditional parliamentary model, where members of Parliament conduct sessions in a formal setting while addressing predetermined agendas.

While the intention might be to foster inclusivity, the actual implementation might create barriers to full citizen engagement.

If these sittings are primarily structured for MPs to discuss issues amongst themselves, the average Ugandan might remain a mere observer instead of an active participant. The effectiveness of local governance structures can only be realised when there are robust feedback mechanisms in place that allow citizens to voice their concerns and expectations.

Without such channels, the initiative risks failing to address the fundamental problem, due to lack of citizen engagement in decision-making processes.

The public rightly expects an opportunity to influence discussions directly and see the issues they care about being brought to the fore. An illustrative example comes from the 2020 Local Government Elections in Uganda.

During these elections, voter turnout was notably low, recording just 47 percent participation, as reported by the Electoral Commission of Uganda. Voter engagement was minimal, primarily due to feelings of disconnection between the electorate and their elected representatives.

If the regional parliamentary sittings do not remedy this disconnect, the potentially transformative power of having Parliament closer to the people could be squandered.

The fear of the ordinary Ugandan tax-payer also looms that these regional sittings might merely serve as a public relations exercise. While the concept of regional governance is laudable, the lack of genuine citizen representation renders such initiatives superficial. If the same MPs travel from region to region with their pre-set agendas, the very purpose of decentralising governance is undermined.

Until the structure of these sittings is overhauled to include real engagement with the populace, they will remain little more than a public relations exercise.