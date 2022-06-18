Do we know our right to access information?

Access to information is a fundamental and cross-cutting human right recognised by international human rights instruments including Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), and Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

At the regional level, the right to access information is guaranteed by Article 9 of Africa’s landmark human rights treaty, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) which provides that:

“Every individual shall have the right to receive information and the right to express and disseminate his/her opinions within the law.”

Access to information features in six other human rights treaties adopted by the African Union including the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption, the African Charter on the Values and Principles of Public Service and Administration, the Africa Youth Charter, and the African Charter on the Values and Principles of Decentralisation, Local Governance and Local Development.

It is important to note that Uganda has ratified three of these treaties. It is yet to ratify the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, the African Charter on Values and Principles of Public Service and Administration, and the African Charter on the Values and Principles of Decentralisation, Local Governance and Local Development.

In Uganda, the right to access information is enshrined in Article 41 of the Constitution (1995) which provides that “Every citizen has a right of access to information in the possession of the state or any other organ of the state except where the release of the information is likely to interfere with the security of the state or the right to the privacy of any other person”.

Uganda was among the first African countries to enact a right to information law, the Access to Information Act (ATIA), 2005, and later the Access to Information Regulations, 2011. The ATIA was enacted to promote the right to access information, promote an efficient, effective, transparent, and accountable government, and enable the public to effectively access and participate in decisions affecting them as citizens.

Twaweza Uganda and Africa Freedom for Information Centre (AFIC), in partnership with the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance on May 6, 2021, officially launched the Access to Information Guide for Civil Servants. This guide aims to unlock the challenges to access to information for all Ugandans to promote inclusivity, transparency, accountability and good governance.

Twaweza Uganda, AFIC , and the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance have been conducting capacity-building workshops for local leaders, local journalists, change agents and opinion leaders in different districts (Namutumba, Kamuli, Moyo and Kole) to build their capacity in promoting the implementation of the right to information as well as to empower the citizens to demand access to information.

The surveys done from those districts indicate that the citizens have not been aware of their freedom of access to information.

The ATIA is a very important law that every Ugandan must pick interest in. In good practice, all information that affects citizens and the exercise of their rights, whether in possession of public or private bodies should be publicly accessible.

However, Article 41 of the Constitution and sections 2 and 5 of the Access to Information Act limit access to information to that in possession of public bodies, thereby excluding private companies and civil society. This has a chilling effect on the full protection, enjoyment and enforcement of the right to information.

If the purpose of the ATIA is to be achieved, Parliament should use its oversight role and compel all public bodies to comply with section 43 of the Act which compels every minister to submit an annual report to Parliament on requests for records or access to information made to a public body under his or her ministry.

This serves to ensure that each ministry and the different organs or departments under it submit annual reports on the status of access to information.