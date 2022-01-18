Do you really understand climate change?

  • Are we as alarmed as we should be? Probably not! What does that say about us? Are we ignorant and insensitive? As a climate activist myself, I worry a lot about the change that’s happening and our not-so-active approaches to fighting it. But the real reason why people aren’t addressing climate change actively is not that they’re not worried but because it’s not being communicated in the right way.

In Uganda, the effects of climate change have turned the rainfall seasons around experiencing shorter or longer rains and harsher droughts. In other parts of the world, it is the melting glaciers, elevated sea levels, increasing forest fires etc. Despite all these serious concerns, climate change still remains passively stuck at the back of our minds as a concept rather than a reality.

