Do you really understand climate change?

In Uganda, the effects of climate change have turned the rainfall seasons around experiencing shorter or longer rains and harsher droughts. In other parts of the world, it is the melting glaciers, elevated sea levels, increasing forest fires etc. Despite all these serious concerns, climate change still remains passively stuck at the back of our minds as a concept rather than a reality.

Are we as alarmed as we should be? Probably not! What does that say about us? Are we ignorant and insensitive? As a climate activist myself, I worry a lot about the change that’s happening and our not-so-active approaches to fighting it. But the real reason why people aren’t addressing climate change actively is not that they’re not worried but because it’s not being communicated in the right way.

This revelation became real for me when I was watching a video clip from Simon Sinek, the world-renowned motivational speaker and author of Start with Why, Leaders eat Last, and Together is Better. There are many different factors that affect our approach towards climate change. We realise some of them while the others simply don’t get our attention but that doesn’t mean that those issues are less important.

Simon Sinek talks about the finite human mindset. As human beings, we’re programmed to think with a finite mindset. Our perspective of all things and situations around us is limited to our range. We think about our life, our goals, our time, our situations and all of these things affect us equally. We all like to count and see results for everything that’s directly related to us.

But when we talk about climate change, this finite mindset works against us. I’m sure you might have already heard that climate change will deteriorate the world and will make it extremely difficult or even impossible for future generations to survive.

In order to help them survive, we must act now. But that concern doesn’t seem to bother us as much as it should. The reason? Our finite mindset. When we’re expected to do something that’ll show the impact 40-50 years from now, we tend to lose interest. What we need to do here is change our own metrics.

Instead of thinking and expecting absolutes out of an unlimited crisis such as climate change, we need to educate ourselves to understand that it’s not a win or lose the game.

Is climate and weather the same? Definitely no! You’ll be surprised to know that most of people confuse the terms climate and weather for each other’s synonyms. Weather refers to the regular changes in the atmosphere for any specific region based on its location and time.

Meteorologists are able to forecast the daily weather of any specific location with up to 80 per cent accuracy on the basis of the atmosphere’s initial conditions.

Weather is temporary and it can change on a regular basis. The climate on the other hand refers to the long-term atmospheric conditions of any region.

By long-term, I mean it can take months or even years of time for the climate to show considerable changes. In order to calculate climate change, a lot of weather-based data is used.

When it comes to climate change, the confusion between these terms increases even more as gobal warming – The biggest reason for climate change enters the space. For example, consider a person living in a colder region.

It’s hard for them to believe that the global temperature is rising when the weather around them is cold. The reason why this happens is that we can experience the weather on a daily basis, but experience how this local weather is affecting the global climate.

Every other article or video on climate change I come across talks about how the world around us – our precious Earth, will eventually be destroyed due to the changing patterns in the climate. But that’s not the reality and that’s where we miss the whole point of understanding the effects of climate change.

The earth sure is changing. You can see a lot of evidence pointing towards the shift in climate, but our planet is capable of handling anything that you throw at it. However, as the human species, we aren’t. And that’s the harsh reality. But the earth has been changing ever since its inception.

We even have fossils and pieces of evidence that prove the existence of dinosaurs. When the ice age finally happened, they became extinct.

The same goes for the human race as well. If the climate keeps on changing at the rate that it is today, we’ll not be able to survive.

We’re the ones at risk, not the Earth. As Simon says it, “We’ve got the messaging completely wrong.” I don’t expect my fellow humans to take climate change seriously if we don’t understand the fact that the earth will survive, we won’t. We need to act in a way that contains the secondary and tertiary effects of all the activities we do that affect climate change.

People today are more aware about climate change than they were 10 or 15 years ago. This has led entire nations to address the issue seriously but in order for all our efforts to take effect, we need to change the way we think about climate change. It’s in our hands to save our species and if we start communicating the right messages, it might lead to a bigger, greater, and more positive change around us.