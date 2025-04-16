Domestic violence is violence against us all

Recent scenes on social media have reminded me of my own childhood—growing up with a violent father. I will try not to make this article about me, but the truth is, when a woman is physically or sexually assaulted, the impact doesn’t end with her. The trauma echoes through her children, her partner, her workplace, and the wider society. Let me explain. While social media often offers a glimpse, it merely reflects a much larger crisis affecting countless households.

Domestic violence is not limited by gender, age, or social status, but globally, women and girls are the most affected. It is a human rights violation, a public health issue, and a barrier to social and economic development. For example Violence against women is not an isolated issue—it is a global emergency. According to a 2018 analysis of data from 161 countries by WHO, nearly 1 in 3 women globally have experienced physical and/or sexual violence.

In Uganda, the numbers are even more alarming. UN Women reports that 95 percent of Ugandan women and girls have suffered physical or sexual violence—either from intimate partners or others—since the age of 15. Uganda’s 2024 Housing and Population Census estimates the female population at 52 percent (23,440,016 women).

This means nearly every woman we meet—our mothers, sisters, wives, daughters, colleagues, or bosses—has been scarred by violence. Let that sink in. The consequences spill into every part of society. Uganda’s female labor force participation stands at 76.4%, and many of these women are in agriculture or informal sectors. They are breadwinners, caregivers, and community builders. A woman suffering in silence is a woman whose productivity declines, whose income is at risk, and whose family stability is shaken. The result? Job loss, deepening poverty, and broken homes. Children who grow up witnessing domestic violence often carry invisible wounds.

Whether it’s the image of their mother being beaten or hearing her cry herself to sleep, these experiences leave permanent scars. Girls raised in such environments are more likely to become victims themselves—or perpetrators of violence. It’s no wonder that cases of men reporting violent wives are rising—violence breeds violence. Violence against women is not a “women’s issue”—it is an attack on the entire population. Women are central to the family setup and to the building blocks of society.

If we want strong families and a peaceful, productive nation, we must protect and value the women among us. This is more than achieving Sustainable Development Goal 5 (Gender Equality). This is about restoring dignity, humanity, and justice. It’s about ensuring women live free from violence, discrimination, and fear. Let’s empower women, challenge harmful social norms, ensure access to justice, and offer mental health and legal support to survivors. Gone are the days when violence was normalized or joked about.

There is nothing funny about someone else’s suffering. If we laugh at pain, we silence the wounded. If we look away, we enable the abuser. As a people, we must rise up, speak out, and work collectively to break the cycle. Because when women bleed, society hurts.

Authored by Francis Otucu,