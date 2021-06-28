Don’t forget to take your child for polio immunisation

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Childhood vaccines or immunisations can seem overwhelming when you are a new parent. Vaccine schedules recommended by the government are all ongoing in public hospitals around Uganda, but due to many patients of Covid-19 in public hospitals, many parents might shun taking their toddlers to be immunised against polio for fear of contracting the deadly virus, which is a great risk to a healthy development.

Polio mainly affects children under five years of age. One in 200 infections leads to irreversible paralysis. Among those paralysed, five per cent to 10 per cent die when their breathing muscles become immobilised or those who survive become disabled.

Infants are particularly vulnerable to infections; that is why it is so important to protect them with immunisation. Immunisations help prevent the spread of disease and protect infants and toddlers against dangerous complications.

Caleb Nasasira, nasasiracaleb1@gmail.com