Don’t politicise suspended electronic penalty system

The suspended Express Penalty System (EPS) faced challenges but shouldn’t be politicised to undermine efforts to reduce road deaths and serious injuries.

The system was designed to automate issuance of traffic fines and receipts, particularly through police cameras integrated into the Transport Monitoring Systems (ITMS), aiming to significantly improve road safety during the upcoming election season and achieve a 50 percent reduction in fatalities by 2030.

However, public opposition, government concerns, and media criticism led to its suspension, highlighting the complexity of Uganda’s road safety policies and regulatory frameworks.

The public, media, politicians, transport operators-- even the President, cited irregularities and concerns about the enforcement process.

Many Ugandans are unaware of the intertwined legal and regulatory changes impacting this enforcement, notably the Reviewed Speed Limits Regulations (February 2025), EPS Regulations (2024), and the implementation of ITMS rolled out in June.

These reforms created confusion due to overlapping regulations, including the reduced speed limits in built-up areas, introduction of points-based fines, tighter payment deadlines, inconsistent and unclear signage.

Critics argued that enforcement zones were suspiciously selected, the fines and penalties lacked fairness and transparency. Concerns over revenue-sharing arrangements between government and contracted agencies also fuelled public mistrust.

Uganda’s road safety crisis is dire, with about 14 deaths daily, primarily involving vulnerable road users such as motorcyclists, pedestrians, and cyclists—comprising roughly 84 percent of fatalities.

The government’s approach aligns with the global safe systems framework, which promotes viewing road crashes as systemic issues involving roads, vehicles, human behaviour, rather than blaming drivers alone. This approach emphasises five key safety pillars, including roads, vehicles, road users, improved post-crash response, and safe speeds.

Recognising human error as inevitable, policies aim to proactively create environments that minimise harm, including setting safe speed limits based on scientific evidence.

In 2020, the s Ministry of Works revised the Traffic and Road Safety Act to incorporate stricter penalties for dangerous behaviours. These reforms complemented the 2022 review of safety regulations on helmets, seatbelts, alcohol, and child restraints. They sought to align Uganda’s laws with international standards and adopt the Global Road Safety Action Plan so as to cut road crash deaths and injuries by 25percent by 2025/2026, but implementation has been hampered by a lack of funding.

Police reports attributes more than 85 percent of crashes to reckless driving arising from human error, with speeding contributing 52 percent in 2023.

Despite this, the Speed Regulations from 2004 were only incorporated back into the Traffic and Road Safety Act after amendments in 2023. Scientific studies show that pedestrians hit at 30km/hr have a 90 percent chance of survival, but only 10 percent at 50km/hr or more.

The review thus set 30km/hr as the standard speed in sensitive zones, with higher limits for roads designed for head-on collisions, like the Northern Bypass and Entebbe Expressway. Part of the backlash against the enforcement system appears rooted in a lack of understanding of these technical and safety considerations.

Critics should recognise that automated speed enforcement, though imperfect initially, is crucial for saving lives and reducing economic costs associated with road accidents—which Uganda estimates at about Shs10 trillion annually.

Instead of abandoning the system, efforts should focus on refining regulations, developing guidelines for enforcement and public education, and improving infrastructure—including signage and awareness campaigns.

The government and stakeholders must prioritise budget allocations, strengthen legal frameworks for effective enforcement and foster public understanding. We need to adapt proven and sustainable road safety solutions that will reduce the economic burden caused by preventable road crashes.

Omongo Ndugu,

ED – Uganda Professional Drivers’ Network