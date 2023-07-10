DPP might spark off citizen action

When the media reported that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Justice Jane Frances Abodo, had closed 17 files of suspects in the Karamoja iron sheets saga due to lack of sufficient evidence, I was disappointed.

At the time, I was closely following the launch of First Daughter Patience Museveni Rwabwogo’s book “Jesus Africa”. I was lucky to have met the author and all her siblings (Natasha, Diana, Muhoozi K) and their mum in 1986 at the Five–Star Utalii Hotel, Thika Road, Ruaraka in Nairobi. The family was returning home for the first time from Europe.

The then-new President of Uganda, Mr Museveni, had refused to dispatch the presidential jet that Field Marshall Idi Amin Dada procured but left behind when he was overthrown to pick up his family from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. The Kenyan government, therefore, took over the First Family’s security and booked them at the Utalii Hotel, where I was being trained at the time.

President Museveni argued then that it was unnecessary to send a plane to airlift only his family yet many citizens of Uganda were stuck abroad because Entebbe airport had earlier been declared a No-Fly zone when Kampala fell to the National Resistance Army-NRA in January 1986. This action of self-denial by the president and his family endeared him to the international community.

A second superb case of reference was that of one Latigo, then general manager of Uganda Airlines Corporation (UAC), who ordered a passenger flight pilot who was overflying the now Sudan to return to Entebbe and pick him up because he was late. In order for the pilot to land safely and pick up the general manager, the fuel had to be disposed of in Lake Victoria. President Museveni later ensured Latigo was sent to Luzira prison.

Justice Abodo’s action, therefore, spoiled my celebratory mood of the launch of the “Jesus Africa” book because she has let me down in the corruption fight.

I have since that day, come to distrust all the five so-called senses in myself i.e. smell, sight, touch, hearing, and taste that I believe Justice Abodo’s investigators used to gather evidence coupled with the hidden one (sense) known as logic or wisdom for that matter, which the biblical King Solomon used to sort out the dispute of two women claiming maternity of a child.