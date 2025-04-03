Drink spiking: How parents can safeguard teenagers, young adults

It happens in seconds. One moment a young person is enjoying a night out, and the next, they are dizzy, disoriented, or even unconscious. Drink spiking is becoming an alarming threat with reports of young people being drugged in clubs , bars and even house parties , it’s important that parents talk to their teenagers about the dangers of drink spiking. Drink spiking is the act of adding a substance—such as alcohol, drugs, or other chemicals—to someone’s drink without their knowledge or consent. It is often done to intoxicate, incapacitate, or harm the person and can happen in social settings such as bars, clubs, parties or even private gatherings.

The substances used to spike drinks can cause immediate health issues such as dizziness, nausea, unconsciousness, difficulty breathing, seizures or even death, depending on the type and amount of substance used. The end result of spiked drinks can be unpredictable, especially when combined with alcohol or other drugs. While there are indications of an increase in drink spiking incidents in Uganda, the lack of comprehensive statistics hampers a full understanding of the issue's scope and impact. Data on this issue is limited, many cases go unreported or are not detected and in other cases victims are not willing to share information for many reasons, making it difficult to obtain a comprehensive understanding of the problem.

It’s important to note that drink spiking has become a serious concern and everyone especially the young adults and teenagers need to be more cautious in social settings, mostly in places like bars and clubs. It’s also important for parents to focus on building awareness, and open communication with their children. Parents should encourage their children to always go out in a group with trusted friends because staying together increases the chances of looking out for one another

Additionally, parents should create an environment where their children feel comfortable talking about their social experiences and listen carefully to any concerns they may have about parties, outings, or their friends and have a system in place where children can call on any of the parents during their night out, especially if they’re feeling unsafe or uncomfortable or there is an emergency.

It’s also important to note that, if someone’s drink has been spiked, they may experience a range of physical and mental symptoms depending on the substance used to spike the drink, however, common signs include Sudden Intoxication, dizziness, confusion, nausea, memory loss, blurred vision, or feeling unusually tired , when the drink itself is scrutinized certain visible signs may indicate tampering but also the signs may vary depending on the substance used, , common indicators include change in colour, excessive form/ bubbles, strange taste or smell, separation into layers.

While Parents can offer guidance, young people should also take serious precautions to stay safe in social settings, for example, one should ensure that they keep an eye on their drink, even when dancing or using the restroom, if there are any people that they don’t trust who have offered drinks, politely decline it, they should opt for bottled drinks with caps they can open themselves and in case of those who take cocktails its proper to order their own drinks and watch the attendant prepare them after that use drink covers or lids, especially when at a crowded venue.

Venue owners and their managers should also play their part, for example, ensure that venues, like clubs or bars, implement strict measures for drink safety, such as offering drink covers, train, bartenders, security personnel, and staff to spot signs of drink spiking and to act swiftly when a situation is suspected and venues also should have a clear policy against drink spiking.

Lastly, young adults and teenagers should recognize that while bars and clubs can be fun social spaces, they also come with risks that can impact their safety, health, and well-being. Instead of always turning to nightlife for entertainment, they can consider exploring other ways to enjoy time, like spending it with friends in low-pressure settings, pursuing hobbies, or engaging in activities that promote personal growth. Being responsible means understanding limits, making healthy choices and knowing that there’s more to life than the party scene.

Authored by Robert Tumwijukye,

Concerned parent







