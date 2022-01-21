EAC should brace for ripple effect in its industrial sector

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

With such a developmental crusade, one can only conclude, that partner states are per se in great harmony, pertaining development in political, economic and social key spheres with in the bloc

Co-operation within the East African Community is as widening as it is deepening. This comes with a great deal of advantage but with a downside too.  It is of no doubt that the EAC is one of the fast growing regional economic blocs in the world.

