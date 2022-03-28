Economy: Let’s look at Common Man’s Charter

Ask for a bar of soap and you will be told a price that is twice more than what you paid for the same item a month ago. The story is the same with every other essential commodity you need.

There is something about our economy that suggests that we are not addressing key issues at the root of the economic challenges we now face.

This is something that took my mind back to 1970 when I was a pupil in Kumi Boys Primary School. I remember we had access to a free vernacular newspaper called Apupeta, the forerunner of Etop newspaper published by Vision Group.

In that newspaper we read about the Common Man’s Charter, a document authored by then President Apollo Milton Obote and submitted to the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) party in October 1969. It was translated into several local languages and publicised in local media.

In that document, Obote spelled out his vision for Uganda’s social, economic and political direction, basing on what UPC delegates at the party’s annual delegates conference of June 1968 agreed upon.

I searched the Internet in vain for the original document. However, in my search, I came across an article by Henry Lubega titled, ‘The UPC charter that meant to make Ugandans equal’ in Sunday Monitor of November 15, 2020.

To help us debate Uganda’s future, I recommend that we have a close look at this article. If we do so we might understand better that it is not prudent to let the economy to be determined by market forces alone.

My worry is that at some point in time, our extensive pursuit of the neo-liberal economic policies pushed by the World Bank and IMF may lead to a nasty downturn of the economy, which seems to be largely planned and directed externally.

Its socialist tone aside, what the UPC charter says, in essence, is that there is necessity for the state to intervene strategically in the economy. Now, more than ever, we need strategic intervention to help us make tough choices between prioritising the narrow selfish interests or the broader interests of the “common man.”

There are no perfect markets. And there is no perfect competition. Government can manage markets to balance supply and demand. It can also pump-prime the economy by making transformative investment expenditures designed to induce a self-sustaining expansion of economic activity. We need an activist state, one that has control over the commanding heights of the economy. Key sectors such as education, agriculture, health and banking should not be left entirely to market forces.

We cannot expect meaningful economic growth when the state watches with folded arms farmers using antiquated methods of production. No irrigation. No fertilisers. No mechanisation. Just hoes and ox-ploughs!

We need to be sceptical about expert opinions. For instance, when the World Bank says our banking sector is “well-capitalised” we need to ask ourselves: “But whose capital?” What portion of the local business community gets substantial investment funding from this sector?

Article 21 of the UPC charter states that “… conditions must be created to enable the fruits of independence to reach each and every citizen without some citizens enjoying privileged positions or living on the sweat of their fellow citizens.”

And article 22 says that “… the attitudes to modern commerce and industry and the position of a person in authority in or outside government are creating a gap between the well to do on one hand and the mass of the people on the other. As years go by this gap will become wider and wider.” Too true!

The “common man” today has a big problem affording essential commodities. Young jobless people are thronging betting shops for survival. But a few people are sending their relatives to study abroad. Some are sending their relatives to shop overseas!

We must do three things: 1) reorient the economy to reflect local needs; 2) increase state control over key sectors of the economy; and 3) be honest about what really ails the economy.