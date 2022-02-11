Education for a united and better Uganda

I have profound memories of singing the Schools Anthem at the assembly in the Primary school that I attended. Most of us would sing for the sake and less attention was paid on the articulation and meaning of the words. It is of recent that I paid much attention to the Schools Anthem and the author. I found out that the author is Mr Arthur Musulube whom I passively knew as a musician and composer of songs especially in Busoga.

He was a Guest of Honour 11 years back on a graduation ceremony at Jinja Primary Teachers’ College in Wanyange. My elder sister was among the graduands and we were invited thus having a chance of meeting and listening to this gallant statesman. He was a National Inspector of Schools in charge of music in the 1980s when he composed the Schools’ Anthem. He has travelled all round Busoga teaching music, adjudicating school festivals and performing. He has interacted with many folk musicians and scholars on issues including music research in this region. I credit his thoughtfulness especially on the chorus:

We young women and men of Uganda; Are marching along the path of education;

Singing and dancing with joy together, uniting for a better Uganda.

The chorus reminds the Young Women and Men. The author’s intention was women first because they are more vulnerable (it is not that young men are not!). Girls are particularly hard-hit whenever there is an education crisis. With the recent pandemic and closure of schools it resulted to child marriages and teenage pregnancies. This is estimated to account for almost 60% of school dropout cases in Uganda. This has pernicious outcomes on a girl’s life chances; since education increases agency, the independence of women is severely threatened when the very tool that provides them with it is taken away. Therefore, the Schools anthem reawakens the young women and also the men of Uganda to value Education.

Secondly, when we meditatively sing this anthem, it reminds us to march along on the path of Education. It cannot be overstated how intrinsic a good education is for the development of self and the benefit of others. Not only does it provide the hard skills necessary to enhance one’s employability and contribute to boosting economic growth and GDP, but it enriches you with passions and serves as a powerful tool for social cohesion and mobility. Moreover, it increases one’s capital and enhances the chance to control one’s own life. The Ugandan Government has made no secret about how highly it values the Path of education that the young women and Men should march, labeling education as a vital factor in its ‘Vision 2040’ for economic growth.

Furthermore, the government introduced free and universal primary education in 1997 which saw an astronomical rise in student enrolment. However, its standards are still far from that offered by its private schools, which make up the majority of educational institutions in Uganda. In addition, the government has to sufficiently pay teachers and also critically, carefully apply the new curricula to hopefully attain vision 2040.

In conclusion, the Schools Anthem invites us to joyfully sing and dance, united for a better Uganda. In otherwards the educated should focus on uniting and bettering Uganda though the ‘singing, dancing and unity’ (in our various professions) in this current Uganda is hardly joyfully. May all the educated aim at uniting and bettering Uganda so as to check on the current National Vices and opt for the virtues.