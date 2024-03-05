Education is not a means to an end

During colonial times, Africa’s educational systems were created to produce a group of Africans loyal to the colonial power and as a link between the community and the colonizers. This model aimed to control the learners, who were expected to demonstrate their learning by memorizing and replicating what they were taught. The system discouraged independent thinking and critical analysis, emphasizing strict adherence to what was taught.

Paulo Freire, the Brazilian educator and philosopher, describes this education model we received from the colonial era as the banking model of education. This model emphasizes the teacher’s authority and dominance over the student, regarded as a passive, empty receptacle meant to be filled with knowledge. Moreover, the student is discouraged from questioning or challenging this knowledge. Educators are the experts who possess knowledge that learners lack. Unfortunately, this legacy of the banking model of education persists in many African education sectors today, where there is still a strong emphasis on memorisation and duplication of knowledge.

While efforts by several African countries to transition away from the colonial model are necessary, we must ensure that in our attempts to transition, we do not adopt other models that are not culturally responsive and effective for future generations.

The Minister of Education in Uganda has introduced a new curriculum (Competence Based Curriculum) in primary and secondary schools- first after independence. The new curriculum is supposed to introduce practical skills and encourage critical thinking. One motivation behind the change from the colonial education model has been to prepare students for the demands of the modern job market and help them become more self-reliant.

First, as a nation, we risk producing competent graduates but those who cannot implement and be innovative. If they go to school to be taught what to do and become experts, they might not have room for innovation. This model will likely stifle innovation and creativity, especially at this lower level of education. When knowledge is at its end, we stifle the ability of learners to be curious and pursue further research.

Second, there is a danger of developing competencies to meet the market and employment demands. This sounds like modern-day colonization, where development plans and aid organizations drive education. How do we expose children to developing skills and competencies at such an age (Secondary and primary) with the aim of work? Knowledge learned at school should not be manipulated but should be able to inform our work. With this approach, we produce workers rather than innovators and thinkers. “Though a bird might sing more beautifully than humans, only we, as far as we know, can write the history of music or birds. Education cannot be reduced to learning how to sing but must be more than that”—American philosopher and educator Mortimer Adler.

We must allow education to provide knowledge that shapes what the next generations become and what they provide space to explore further. Knowledge cannot only be helpful when we see how practical it is! We must trust the learning process. As Dewey argues, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself. Education, therefore, is a process of living and not a preparation for future living” John Dewey.

Third, the new curriculum emphasizes the importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, which is supposed to drive innovation and economic growth in the country. The increment of the salaries of STEM teachers for example seemed like a disconnection of scientific knowledge from other sources of knowledge - and more value attached to scientific knowledge, which is a setup for failure as a society.

This is a call for Uganda to reconsider developing a new national philosophy of education that would provide a framework for guiding education policies and practices. One that involves all policymakers and stakeholders and is culturally responsive. The philosophy of education would also consider the broader goals of education and provide a shared vision for the education system, ensuring educational goals and priorities are aligned across different levels of the education system and communities. A new philosophy of education would also address the educational inequalities that impede the new strategies.



