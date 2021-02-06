Education students must do practice

By Guest Writer More by this Author

As many universities are chocking on debts, some have resorted to graduating students who do not qualify.

The Statutory Instrument Number 34 of 2008 of the Quality Assurance regulations issued by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), states that degree education students must do school practice twice, at the end of year two and year three, each lasting at least eight weeks.

Since schools are still closed save for the candidate classes, some universities have resorted to team-teaching to replace school practice. This is wrong and can lead to the cancellation of students’ degrees.

The NCHE and court can cancel a degree or certificate if it is proved beyond reasonable doubt that it was awarded irregularly or illegally.

To prevent this, the NCHE and the Ministry of Education should quickly come up with an official statement on this to guide all universities and other teacher training institutions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Assoc Prof Vicent Kayindu

visensiok@gmail.com