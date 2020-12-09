Elect leaders who will improve your lives

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The reason many African governments fail is because of bad politics. Politics has turned out to be a game of falsehood and larceny in a bid to retain power with very limited service delivery or value addition to the lives of people.

In fact, politicians strategically maintain the status quo and thrive on the same narrative of changing the status quo. Sadly, very little is done to improve the livelihoods of people who are ignorant of their power to select and oust these leaders if they are found to be poorly performing their duties.

On many occasions, there is growing agitation from the citizenry to address the status quo and cause a change in the political space thinking this is a solution to solve the politicking problem. However, if the systems were efficient and services were felt in sectors like health, education, trade and industry, transport and many other government sectors, this agitation wouldn’t be felt.

Many politicians will deliver super smart manifestos to the electorate, yet when they are elected to office, there is hardly a monitoring mechanism to assess the performance of the political party or the individual against their promises.

The reason people elect their leaders is because they believe the leaders are able to focus on decisions and find solutions that positively impact the lives of the people they represent and also solve the social economic challenges.

In this case, it is not just a matter of changing government, but the game of politics needs a paradigm shift. Politicians have ambitions to get into office to improve people’s lives and deal with their struggles, but instead when they are given these mandates they are corrupted by the amenities that come with the positions they assume. Remember it is a duty to serve and not a privilege to better yourselves at the expense of a coffee farmer or industry worker, who pay their taxes diligently to improve Uganda’s economy.

As the voting day fast approaches, let every Ugandan prepare to exercise the right to elect leaders of their choice, leaders who will not just play games but who will redefine the game.

It is time to flip the board and change the game. For God and My Country.

Emmanuel Otim,

oemmah2@gmail.com