Elections are here: Will your child vote, lead, or riot?

As Uganda enters another election cycle, the nation turns its focus to campaign rallies, candidate posters, political debates, and intense competition for leadership positions at various levels. But amid the political noise, another vital question begs for attention: what are we teaching our children about politics and civic engagement?

For some parents, politics is seen as a space for adults, or worse, a dangerous game best avoided. But that mindset has consequences.

Our children are not just future voters and leaders; they are already watching, listening, and learning from what we say and how we behave during election seasons. If we remain silent, we leave a vacuum that can be filled by misinformation, manipulation, or even violence.

And so the question arises: when elections come, will your child vote, lead, or riot? Political engagement doesn’t start at the polling station, and it doesn’t end with voting. It includes staying informed, making value-based decisions, and holding leaders accountable.

Contesting for office is not about prestige; it is about servant leadership, representation, and a heart for community development. When our children grow up seeing politics reduced to insults, bribery, tribalism, or violence, they may grow up either apathetic or aggressive.

Neither option builds a healthy democracy. As we see leaders who don’t intend to leave power for others, even our children think it is the way to go. Politics is not a dirty game; It’s a public trust Teach them that leadership is a platform to serve others, not a short-cut to personal wealth.

Remind them that integrity, not popularity, makes a great leader. It is not a job but a service. Every vote is a voice. Abstaining due to ignorance or hopelessness is still a choice, with term consequences.

Therefore, they need to vote for leaders of their choice based on merit, not coercion or influence, especially materialism.

Young people need to understand their constitutional right to peaceful protest, but also the dangers of being used in unlawful demonstrations that lead to arrests, injuries, or even death. Rights come with responsibilities. They also need to wisely understand the political climate and choose a better life over imprisonment.

Many young people are manipulated—paid to riot, spread propaganda, or attack opponents. Some are given transport refunds, T-shirts, or empty promises to support causes they don’t understand. Let us teach them to think critically and not trade their conscience for coins.

If we are raising children with values of honesty, humility, respect, and justice, these must also guide their political opinions and actions. Faith should not be checked at the gate of political discussion.

How can parents guard their children from political chaos?

It’s not enough to hope they “stay out of trouble.” As parents and mentors, we must: Start civic conversations at home early, Talk about the news and campaign events together, keep an eye on peer influence and online platforms We must raise a generation that understands democracy, values peace, and sees leadership as a divine responsibility.

Our children should grow up believing they can make a difference by voting, leading, and challenging systems with wisdom, not weapons. The election season is not just about who wins. It is about what values win in the hearts of our children. And that depends largely on us—the parents, guardians, and faith leaders of this generation.

So, when the campaign trucks pass, the rallies erupt, and social media boils, ask yourself again: Will your child vote, lead, or riot?

Dickson Tumuramye is a parenting coach, marriage counselor.