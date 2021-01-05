Elections: Candidates fail test of articulating disability issues

By Ambrose Murangira More by this Author

Uganda is in the evening of political campaigns ahead of General Election scheduled for January14.

The contestation of ideas is on through the promises of different candidates and political parties on various issues. Like many others, persons with disabilities (PWDs) are participating as candidates and voters.

Some of them have already made up their minds on who to vote while others are still undecided. The question is, how inclusive are manifestoes of the candidates?

From the review of the manifestoes of three major political parties - NRM, FDC and NUP, it is evident that PWDs are recognised as one of the marginalised groups. However, beyond the recognition, the actual needs of PWDs are not well articulated in all the manifestoes.

For instance, NRM manifesto promises to continue empowering them, while the FDC’s presidential candidate notes that “I am a candidate of the largely ignored PWDs blinded by tokenism.” FDC dedicates two pages of their manifesto to PWDs while NRM and NUP manifestos provide only a paragraph or two.

FDC promises education, agriculture, transportation, and provision of tri-cycles, implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), employment, political representation, and health.

Advertisement

On the other hand, NRM promises to continue political representation and affirmative action, access to economic empowerment financing such as Emyooga, Operation Wealth Creation and special grants for PWDs, and revamping two regional schools for the deaf.

NUP pledges to make court buildings accessible; improve access to education; invest in high-tech equipment and skills training; provide for the use of sign language and braille.

There seems to be limited understanding of disability and PWDS hence the narrow diagnosis and policy proposals to address their overall needs. People with physical impairment are more considered compared to people with other forms of impairment.

None of the manifestos attempts to categorise persons with disabilities. For instance, FDC promises are not strong on the much-needed issue of economically empowering persons with physical impairment. That’s why when it comes to reasonable accommodation, they promise to provide tri-cycles.

What about those with hearing impairment, visual impairment, mental impairment, intellectual impairment, albinism, epilepsy, etc?

NRM promises to revamp two regional institutions for the deaf, but how will this benefit other categories of PWDs? How will this promote inclusive education as per United Nations Convention on the Rights of PWDs Article 24 and SDG 04? And when NUP talks about ‘making court buildings accessible,’ how about other buildings, including offices, schools, etc?

Ambrose Murangira,

murangiraa@gmail.com

