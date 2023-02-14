Embrace change in 2023

The beginning of the year 2023 exhibited hope and a great sense of positivity in us. The hope that we shall accomplish everything we believed we missed or did incorrectly the year before. This should be a year to embrace change, a year to feel good, happy and positive about ourselves. A year to take good care of our health, reward ourselves when we score a win, and a year to pick ourselves up when we fall.

All this comes by setting well defined and powerful goals. No matter who you are or where you are going in life, it’s imperative to set specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely goals. Whatever we’re looking for is also looking for us.

We need to be ready and available when it shows up. Goals give you something to work hard towards. The greatest enemy to realising your goals is discouragement. This is something that should be avoided at all costs. It doesn’t mean that you are a failure if you don’t achieve your goals, it only means that there is something more you need to do to be there. Never in this life should we settle for less than we deserve.

Most of us have ‘to have a steady flow of finances’ as part of our new year resolutions. Sometimes our financial map instead of making us independent, fulfilled and happy individuals has kept us more in a web of financial dependencies. Most of us are struggling financially because we play it safe, we’re afraid of losing.

The pain of losing money is greater than the joy of becoming rich. The real world is waiting for us to become rich, it’s the doubts and fears that are keeping us poor. We spend most of the time complaining over not being lucky, not being good enough, trying to prove ourselves to others. Even after scoring a win, we choke it up to “I was just lucky”. This kind of behavior attracts crap in our lives.

Everyone is a financial genius in his/her capacity. That’s God given but unfortunately the financial genius within us lies asleep awaiting to be tapped into. In this year 2023, we should all choose to be rich and revise that choice every day. We cannot be wealthy overnight, never! It’s a process and we have to trust the process. It involves sacrifices, resilience, passion, love and determination. The process involves making savings and investments.

Saving has never been a respect of what you earn as long as you save with a goal or purpose. Don’t wait to save, time is the greatest resource to grow your money, start now! The savings should only be used to bring in more money and not to pay bills. Financial independence is 80 percent behavior and 20 percent knowledge, you only become poor when you give up. This sounds tough but we have to be tough too so that the world does not push us around.

Our motivation to be wealthy should not stem from a non-supportive root such as anger, fear or need to prove ourselves. As a child of God, it’s your spiritual duty to possess riches for the good of mankind. It’s not the love of money that is evil but rather the lack of money that causes evil. Being wealthy revolves around properly handling the little money you have, however, little it may be. Nature tends to communicate that until you can prove you can handle what you’ve got, then you won’t get any more. This is the reason some of us are stuck in all those sorts of financial situations.

Exercising good time management should also be among our new year resolutions. Time stops for none and is equal for all. Everybody gets the same 24 hours in a day but some attain much more with their time than others do. Therefore be sure to spend your time where it matters most for you. This is something vital in both personal and professional life.

We are living in a world full of inevitable stressful events but among the ways to battle stress is to exercise regularly, have enough sleep and eat healthy. Having regular body exercises enables us to become physically, emotionally and mentally fit. Just like eating food daily, we must also exercise daily.

Every one of us is looking forward to 2023 and all it has to offer, the changes and challenges that will come along with it and how ready we are to turn our dreams into realities. You alone hold the keys to your happiness. You don’t have to be perfect to be happy. You just need to know what you want in your life and go after it. One ought to pray over all this, we should not only pray but also work hard and smart. Prayer and hard work go hand in hand.

If we want to change the fruits, we must first change the roots. If we want to change the visible, we must first change the invisible. This is 2023 and this is our year!

Joseph Arisen Tuyikunde, Worksat CFAO Motors Uganda.