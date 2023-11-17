Embrace holistic education

In the pursuit of knowledge, it is easy to become fixated on academic achievements and intellectual prowess alone. However, true education extends far beyond textbooks and exams.

It involves the nurturing of the entire individual putting in mind that human beings not only have the mind alone but even the body and spirit. While academic success is undeniably important, a truly educated person is one who not only excels in their chosen field but is also emotionally balanced, socially responsible and ethically grounded.

Holistic education is not confined to the classroom; it encompasses the refinement of the whole person. It reinforces the fact that learners are multifaceted beings with intellectual, emotional and ethical dimensions. A holistic approach to education goes ahead to pay attention to details often overlooked in a bid of cultivating proper discipline both at school and in the broader context of life. Consider the impact of personal refinement on an individual’s journey taking the examples of dress code, time management and table manners. These are not just societal norms; they are reflections of self-respect and consideration for others.

Proper discipline, whether in the office or at home, forms the backbone of responsible citizenship. Some of the sour ethical arguments in line of nude celebrations and festivities, skimpy dressings, skyrocketing levels of corruption, insensitivity to others’ sufferings and treatment of humans as non-beings would not be the talk now if people were fully formed in their elementary stages.

In the fast-paced world we navigate today, where leadership is often marred by ethical lapses, the importance of holistic education becomes even more evident. Leadership is not just about decision-making; it’s about embodying values. Holistic education, with its emphasis on personal refinement, addresses the leadership gaps we often witness. Leaders who uphold standards of dress, manners, and discipline set a powerful example for their peers. By instilling a strong sense of ethics in our learners, we have the power to shape leaders who not only excel in their professional endeavours but who also possess a deep understanding of right and wrong.

Take a moment to reflect on traditional religious-based schools, particularly seminaries, where holistic education has been a cornerstone for centuries. These institutions produce individuals of high esteem, individuals with a profound sense of morality, outstanding character, and a commitment to upright living. There, students not only excel academically but also embody a standard of conduct that extends to all facets of life and consequently become the light of the world. Wherever they go, their special touch of holistic education is felt by their practices.

Via this approach, holistic formation acts as a potent antidote to the ailments that afflict contemporary leadership. By nurturing individuals who have a keen sense of morality, who feel remorse when they err, we lay the foundation for a society led by those who prioritise virtue over mere achievement.

It is important that we educate people having the sense of right and wrong; individuals sensitive to sin, ones that know what to say and when to say it and do also have the sense of shame that is practically seeming to be alleviated from our leadership. Growing up in this enviable stature, they will become individuals of towering esteem, flag-bearers of integrity and the rightful people to command integrity in their subordinates without coercion but by their practical lives.

As we guide the next generation, let’s make every day a lesson in holistic education. Let’s equip our learners not only with academic knowledge but also with the emotional intelligence, social skills, and ethical foundation that will empower them to navigate the complexities of the world with grace and integrity. In embracing holistic education, we sow the seeds of a future where tomorrow’s country men and women rise not only in stature but also in virtue.

Together, let’s shape a generation that stands as a beacon of morality, integrity and wisdom.