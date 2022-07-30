Embrace Mao’s political maturity

A week ago, social media was awash with pictures of Democratic Party (DP) president general Norbert Mao and President Museveni at State House Entebbe, where they signed a cooperation agreement.

Critics went further to argue that National Resistance Movement (NRM) party had finally “bought DP and put it in the bag”.

Prior to this agreement, most extremists in the DP like Erias Lukwago and Betty Nambooze had always accused Mao of being green ‘outside and yellow inside’

It seems their desire was to see Mao at loggerheads with President Museveni and always criticising the NRM government, a political direction they’ve create and taken and made sure the youth of Uganda subscribe to it. Unfortunately, that kind of politics, though enjoyable to the unpatriotic people, affects the development of the country. Politics should be a game of ideas that breeds better leaders and enhances social and economic development.

In instances where all the parties can’t win, those ideas should be brought together for a better running of the country.

This explains why the NRM has always adopted some of the ideas brought by the Opposition. But instead of appreciating, the Opposition has always gone to the media to chest thump and accuse the ruling party of stealing their ideas.

Recently, we lost a university student during the chaotic guild presidential campaigns at Makerere.

This happened as a result of radicalism, extremism and being intolerant.

During the days of walk-to-walk, there were youth whose job was to insult, create commotion in the city and lead violence. Right from the start, these youth were told never to agree with anything that comes from NRM or maybe associate with anything that looks like yellow [the party colour]. In fact, if there wasn’t security deployment, those people would be running after anybody who put on yellow and beat them up. That kind of politics does not build any society but rather destroys it.

Kenya will soon be going to polls but their most popular candidates; William Ruto and Raila Odinga, are leading alliances of different political parties even when they have their own political parties as candidates.

It should be noted that President Uhuru Kenyatta, the chairman of Azimio Alliance, is also a member of the Jubilee party. There are several other political parties in Kenya that are backing UDA’s candidate Ruto, how come this isn’t a topic of concern in Kenya? How come about seven different political parties in Kenya can join hands to support a candidate who isn’t their member and freely campaign for them? That means Kenya is moving forward with political maturity and democracy. It is high time we borrowed a leaf. I think that’s how it should be. We should never keep conflicting and fighting each other at the expense of the citizens of the country, who demand services from the leaders.

Mao is an Opposition politician who embraces patriotism. He has always given opinions that can build the country. The DP leader doesn’t criticise to gain popularity and be cheered on by the public like many Opposition politician do.

It is sad but true that some Opposition political players even fear to sit and share a cup of tea with any person of the ruling party for fear of being labelled moles.

Last time, that kind of politicking led to the breaking away of Mugisha Muntu ‘s faction from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), they have since then created and registered their own political party; Alliance for National Transformation. I believe the working relationship between the NRM and

DP should open way for other willing Opposition parties to join hands with NRM and we build the country called Uganda.