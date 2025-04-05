Embracing the call to lead and inspire in nursing, midwifery and beyond

As I reflect on my professional and social journey, I am humbled to recognize that leadership has been the recurring melody in the symphony of my life, echoing through every community I’ve had the privilege to serve.

No wonder Mahatma Gandhi once said, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

As nurses and midwives, we are more than caregivers—we are leaders, teachers, innovators, and change-makers. Leadership in our profession is not defined by titles or positions, but by the courage to stand for what is right, the resilience to overcome adversity, and the passion to inspire those around us.

Each day, I am reminded of the immense potential embedded within this noble profession. Whether in clinical wards, classrooms, offices, places of worship, or during community outreaches, nurses and midwives are shaping the future of healthcare one patient, one idea, and one step at a time.

To my fellow healthcare professionals and our communities at large, I offer these reminders:

Your voice matters. Speak up for your patients, your colleagues, and your profession. Advocacy lies at the heart of what we do.

Never stop learning. Healthcare is always evolving. Commit to lifelong learning and embrace opportunities to grow.

Collaborate and innovate. No great achievement is accomplished alone. Together, we can create solutions that transform care.

Lead by example. Leadership begins with small actions—acts of kindness, excellence in service, and mentoring the next generation.

Let us be the generation that not only transforms healthcare but also inspires future nurses and midwives to dream bigger and aim higher.

Today, I call on every nurse, midwife, healthcare worker—and indeed every member of our community—to take one step toward leadership. Whether it’s volunteering on a project, in your place of worship, at a SACCO, mentoring a peer, or simply sharing your story—your journey could ignite a spark in someone else.

Together, let us redefine what it means to lead in healthcare and in our communities. Let’s build a legacy the world will never forget.

Lilian Nuwabaine Luyima

World's Best Nurse Finalist 2024 | Multi-Award-Winning Researcher 2023 | Heroes in Health Award-Winning Midwife 2021 | Outstanding Woman of 2021



