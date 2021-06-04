Emergency response is crucial

By Guest Writer More by this Author

On Tuesday morning, the media was flooded with images, short videos and news of death of Gen Katumba Wamala’s daughter, his driver and the near death of the general himself. Unknown people on motorcycles were responsible for this criminal act.

I will not dig deep in the nitty gritty of who was responsible, reasons for shooting, injuring and killing etc. Hopefully after investigations, the world will know the culprits, the reasons and certainly the court verdict.

I will focus on the emergency response conduct of Ugandans. Even in other incidents, Ugandans have demonstrated either lack of knowledge, greed or otherwise when it comes to responding to emergencies like accidents, fire outbreaks, etc. The common practice seen and observed overtime is that when an accident happens the first thing done is “seeing”, taking pictures, videos, making phone calls to colleagues and whoever matters informing them of the tragedy.

In other instances, the would-be first responders start by robbing the dead of their valuables. This is absurd. First people on site should do the following;

•If it’s fire that has just started, they can try to put it out using the available resources around like extinguishers, water, sand etc.

•Call police fire brigade or any police contact you have. The known police toll free numbers are 999 and 112. Both numbers will lead you to someone in a control room who will call the nearest police station, ambulance or hospital.

•If the victims are bleeding, stop the bleeding or administer any form of first aid. Evacuate the injured to the nearest health facility.

Many drivers were seen bypassing the Gen Katumba scene without any concern. It took a boda boda man to whisk the General to hospital. This is absurd. Not known is whether it was out of ignorance, fear or bad attitude. Today it is Gen katumba, tomorrow it maybe you or your kinsman. Emergency response is an issue of life and death.

•Don’t litter the scene of crime. Investigators are very much interested in the sanity of crime scene. From the events that followed after shooting and the number of people who accessed the scene, I doubt crime scene officers obtained sufficient exhibit, marks and other important scene of crime valuables. The first people on scene should give first aid, and protect the scene of crime.

•Personal safety and security first. On many occasions, rescuers die of second wave attacks, especially in case of bomb blasts. When the first bomb goes off, the onlookers rush to scene either to assist, steal or see what has happened. The second bomb kills many of these people. It’s important that before one rushes to the scene, they ascertain the safety of the area.

•Memorise the events. It is critical to memorise the events in the absence of recording gadgets. This supports investigating teams with facts. Where possible, take pictures or record videos. Memorise things like time, date, number of people, cars/motorcycles involved, first people on scene, colour, size of suspects etc. such information aids intelligence teams to track and get hold of suspects.

Let us make it a habit to assist victims immediately they are in danger. The boda boda man and Gen Katumba’s police escort are my heroes of the year.

Samson Tinka, Safety and security consultant