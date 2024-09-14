Empower girls through skills devt for job creation, gender equality

In a world that is rapidly changing, ensuring that girls have access to skills development is not just a moral imperative, but also an economic necessity. Girls in many parts of the world continue to face significant challenges in accessing quality education and employment opportunities, often due to deeply ingrained societal norms and economic barriers.

By equipping girls with essential skills, we are investing in their futures and empowering them to break free from poverty, contribute to economic growth, and close the gender gap in various sectors. Skills development is a powerful tool that not only enhances their employability but also gives them the confidence to take on leadership roles and challenge discriminatory practices in their communities.

Around the globe, millions of girls are deprived of the opportunity to gain essential skills due to social, economic, and cultural obstacles. Investing in girls’ skills development is crucial to job creation. By providing training in areas like entrepreneurship, digital literacy, agriculture, and trade skills, girls can gain the tools they need to start businesses, enter male-dominated industries, and contribute to their local economies. In regions where formal employment opportunities may be limited, skills training can open up pathways for self-employment and entrepreneurship, helping girls create jobs not only for themselves but also for others in their communities.

For example, in Uganda, initiatives such as the Skilling Uganda Programme have been designed to offer practical vocational training to young women, helping them enter trades like carpentry, tailoring, and mechanics. This has led to a 30 percent increase in self-employment rates among female participants, demonstrating the transformative power of skills development for young women in both rural and urban areas.

In agriculture, programmes that teach modern farming techniques and business management empower girls to take control of agricultural enterprises, which are often the backbone of local economies in developing countries.

Skills development is also essential in promoting gender equality by allowing girls to enter sectors that are traditionally male-dominated, such as technology, engineering, and sciences.

According to a 2022 UNESCO report, women make up only 35 percent of STEM students in higher education globally, highlighting a significant gender gap in these fields. Encouraging girls to pursue STEM education and equipping them with digital and technical skills can bridge this gap, enabling them to access high-paying jobs and leadership roles in industries critical to the future workforce.

Digital literacy is becoming increasingly important as the world moves toward more technology-driven economies. Programmes like She Codes and Technovation Girls are making strides in teaching young women how to code, develop apps, and work with emerging technologies. These programmes help girls develop the confidence and skills to compete in the global job market while also offering them a platform to challenge gender norms in their communities.

By focusing on skills such as coding, app development, and digital marketing, girls can leverage technology to create solutions to societal challenges, access new markets, and contribute to the digital economy. Despite these gains, barriers to skills development persist. In many cultures, girls are still expected to prioritise domestic work or marry early, limiting their access to education and training.

Financial constraints also play a significant role, as families with limited resources may prioritise boys' education over girls. These barriers must be addressed through policy interventions, including government support for girls’ education, scholarships, and targeted programmes that make training accessible and affordable for girls from low-income households.

Empowering girls through skills development is more than just an investment in individuals; it has far-reaching effects on economic growth and social development. Research by the World Bank suggests that closing the gender gap in education could generate an additional $15 to $30 trillion in global economic output.

Furthermore, when women earn income, they are more likely to reinvest in their families, improving health outcomes, increasing school enrolment for children, and enhancing overall community wellbeing. Governments, communities, and organisations must continue to invest in programmes that break down barriers to skills development and create opportunities for girls to thrive in the modern workforce.