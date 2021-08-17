Emyooga project can greatly contribute to economic growth

By Guest Writer More by this Author

A few years ago, Murang’a County Women Savings and Credit Cooperative (Sacco) in Kenya made news when they decided to do things a little differently. Instead of investing in each other’s personal enterprises as is typical of Saccos, they ventured into real estate business.

With savings as low as an equivalent of Shs10,000 per member, per month, the Sacco was able to raise one million dollars to fulfil a long held dream – to be landladies. They went ahead to erect a five-storey apartment building for rent to the rapidly growing student population in their county.

From the rental income, they planned to purchase 2,000 acres of land to be distributed equally amongst all members, breaking centuries-old traditional and financial barriers that prevented women from owning land in the country. The juicy part of the story is that all this happened in a span of just five years.

Crossing over into Uganda, there is a possibility of achieving similar success through the Emyooga programme, if we all took time to understand and appreciate the spirit behind it. When the government launched Emyooga in 2019, many were quick to criticise the Shs30m that had been set aside for each constituency based Sacco, comprising thousands of members. The first thought was; how much would each person get?

See, in a country where the population is used to receiving free things from the government, the idea of hard work kills good initiatives before they have been given a chance to live. The situation is worsened by politicians, who, in a preach water-drink wine fashion, constantly poison the minds of the people such that they cannot draw even an ounce of positivity from an initiative with good intention.

Since Uganda is an agriculture-based country, let us use the analogy of a farmer. When sowing, the farmer uses seed, normally small in size. But with proper farming knowledge and nurturing, the seed grows and brings forth a bumper harvest, far beyond the size, cost and quantity of the seed that was planted.

Similarly, the Shs30 million provided for each constituency Sacco was a seed. To access the seed, the beneficiaries needed proper knowledge on where and how to plant it to realise a bumper harvest. They also had to show commitment to the initiative through savings. However, as is the case in farming, not everyone bears the standard farmer qualities of patience, resilience and hope. Some want to eat the seed as it is.

Others want to grow it, but are blinded by quick gains. So, the few that are willing to endure are the ones that become the example and motivation for others. In fact, the report which the President read during his address indicated a collective savings of Shs27 billion already. If that can be realised in a little over a year, how much more in five years?

Except for malicious greed and a myopic outlook, nothing stops Emyooga beneficiaries from achieving the same, or even more than the Murang’a County Women Sacco mentioned earlier. By pooling resources, beneficiaries stand a chance to gain more financial muscle to venture into high profit projects, if well-guided and supported with sound investment knowledge.

While it is good to assess the challenges in the implementation of the programme thus far, it is wise to do so with its success in mind; and not to rubbish it simply because it is a government programme, as we have become accustomed to doing in this country.

In fact, investment experts should be teaming up with programme implementers to guide beneficiaries on profitable projects to venture into so as to increase household income and enhance livelihoods of the economically active poor.

But to get to that level, five things are necessary - knowledge, cohesion, patience, resilience and hope.

