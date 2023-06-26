End littering of plastic and beat pollution

Plastic pollution has become an urgent environmental crisis, posing a significant threat to ecosystems worldwide. In Uganda, the issue has reached alarming levels, driven by the widespread consumption of soft drinks and mineral water in single-use plastic bottles. This trend not only contributes to the mounting plastic waste but also exacerbates the challenges associated with its disposal. It is high time that we address the root of the problem and put an end to irresponsible littering of plastic.

In urban centres like Kampala, it is distressingly common to witness streets and drainages littered with plastic waste. Even farmlands and gardens are not spared from the accumulation of plastic debris. This pervasive pollution not only harms the environment but also threatens human health and the well-being of wildlife.

With all the dangers caused by plastic waste, it is time to put the era of plastic dominance to an end. The responsibility for combating plastic pollution should start with manufacturers and government needs to be strict on the generators of these plastics. However, for sustainability ending this pollution in the current state requires a collective effort involving individuals, communities, and businesses.

Relying on volunteers to clean up after pollution occurs is an insufficient and unsustainable approach. Instead, we need to shift our focus to prevention by addressing the behaviours and practices that lead to plastic litter in the first place. This calls for a change in mindset and a firm commitment to responsible consumption and waste management.

One of the major challenges we face is the prevalent poor disposal practices in both urban and rural areas. Carelessly discarded plastic waste, including single-use beverage packaging, accumulates in enormous quantities in dumpsites, blocking drainage channels and wreaking havoc on the environment. Such actions have dire consequences, including environmental degradation, flooding, and harm to ecosystems.

To effectively combat this issue, we must prioritise raising awareness and educating the public about the detrimental effects of plastic pollution. Governments, non-governmental organisations, and community leaders need to collaborate in implementing robust waste management systems that promote recycling, reduce plastic consumption, and encourage proper disposal. It is essential to improve waste collection rates and infrastructure, ensuring that plastic waste is managed effectively throughout the country.

Research conducted by the World Climate School’s Uganda chapter reveals that over 70 percent of used plastic bottles end up in landfills, lakes, and rivers, causing severe environmental damage. Statistics from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) highlight that plastic waste accounts for a significant portion of the daily waste production, with over 600 tonnes generated nationwide. Shockingly, only 40 percent of this waste is collected and disposed of properly, while the remaining 60 percent finds its way into the environment, causing numerous problems. Furthermore, the Kampala City Council Authority’s recent research indicates that Kampala alone generates 180 tonnes of plastic waste daily, but only 40 percent to 50 percent of the city’s plastic waste is collected.

Individual responsibility plays a crucial role in tackling plastic pollution. Each one of us can make a meaningful difference by adopting sustainable practices in our daily lives. Choosing to carry reusable water bottles and shopping bags significantly reduces our plastic footprint. Moreover, embracing responsible consumption habits, such as opting for beverages sold in glass bottles or other eco-friendly alternatives, can contribute to the overall reduction of plastic waste.

Let us unite and pledge to #BeatPlasticPollution. This global campaign calls for concerted action and emphasises the urgent need to find solutions to combat plastic pollution. It is a call to individuals, businesses, and governments alike to work together towards achieving a circular economy, where resources are used efficiently, and waste is minimised.

We must seize this opportunity to bring about lasting change. Governments must continue to implement and enforce policies that promote sustainable packaging and responsible waste management. Businesses should prioritise eco-friendly practices and explore innovative alternatives to single-use plastics. Communities and individuals must take responsibility for their actions, ensuring the proper disposal of plastic waste and actively participating in cleanup initiatives.