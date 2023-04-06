Engage more young people in industrial skilling hubs

Ugandan youths are amazing! In situations that seem impossible, somehow they always bounce back with ideas so spectacular they’ll blow your mind! Have you ever wondered how we ended up becoming the most entrepreneurial country in 2016, or how our favourite street delicacy (rolex) caught the global attention?

I am glad to note that in this fight against the insistent unemployment problem, most of our youth have not been mere speculators. They have actively participated in the programmes put forward by the government. Just the other day, 3,000 youth turned up to be registered into a presidential skilling centre in Wabigalo, but unfortunately, only 700 could be taken, given the center’s capacity.

On this note, I would like to thank the NRM government ardently for striving untiringly to improve the financial conditions of youth. There have been so many youth programs that have registered tremendous successes.

Now the Presidential Skilling hubs that are intended to offset the cottage industry are ongoing. We have 19 Presidential Skilling Hubs around the country, with 9 in Kampala, 10 distributed in other regions and more are yet to come.

From making mats under tree shades in the afternoon, to baskets, bags, shoes, ornaments, peanut butter, mortars, among others, Ugandans have exuded exceptional prowess in making goods of value in the comfort of their homes. This is what is called the cottage industry, making saleable goods at home. It is cheap, easy to start, and it takes advantage of the home space and labour.

Now, we need to focus on how to capitalise on the strengths of each region of Uganda. The Western region for example is known for cattle keeping. So we need to take to the youth there the skills of adding value to hides, horns and dairy products.

At the butchery when cows have been slaughtered and hides have been collected, what is the most value they can add to them before they sell them?

Good quality leather that is prized for designer bags, shoes and clothing has a very demanding production process, but then all good things come at a price. So out of the five stages of making leather products that include beaming house operations, tanning, dyeing, dressing and finishing, how many skills can a graduate undertake? Two? I believe all five would give more value.

Is it a horn taken off a cow? How much do you know of making it into that beautiful ornament that makes one break into a genuine “Oh, this is a very beautiful piece!” the moment they see it?

That same ideology can be used for youth in areas around water bodies to add value to fish, those that grow nuts to know how to turn them into edible paste and oil, and so on. Because the idea is to make youth appreciate the value of the things they see around them everyday.

This should be complimented by other skills like knitting, tailoring, weaving, confectionery, carpentry, while focusing on adding as much value as possible to a product before getting it in the market. If one should make furniture, cake or dress, one should focus on making it as agreeable to the current global market trends as possible, such that it will be easy to wiggle our way into the global market.

Twenty years ago, a small town called Val Vibrata by the Adriatic Sea in Italy was impoverished and dirty. Right now, it is one of Italy’s fastest growing areas with 485 new companies that produce high quality products.

That Valentino or Gucci bag you would give anything to add to your wardrobe could be coming from someone’s patio in Val Vibrata. How did they do it? Through Cottage industries! The Val Vibrata idea is what the Presidential Industrial Hubs aim to bring to Uganda.

However, for this programme to reach its full potential, we need to ensure that there is uncompromised compliance with all the legal guidelines followed by all government programs. It should have the required paperwork at all levels, a review mechanism, a feedback loop, and clearly outline the stakeholders. We should ensure that these programs become as transparent as they can possibly be.

This would enhance the budget to cater for aspects like tooling. At the end of a course, it would be a great idea to equip each graduate with material that is going to help them offset their journey of practicing what they have learnt.

Better still, the curriculum should be properly reviewed and streamlined with the current industrial demands. We should be able to track the progress of the youth we send back to the public and quantify the results of the program.

Edson Rugumayo, Youth MP for Western Uganda.