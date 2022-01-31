Engage stakeholders on concerns of the elderly

It is gratifying to report that, after several years of struggle, meetings and negotiations with several stakeholders, government has finally operationalised the National Council for Older Persons Act 2013.

The Act provides for, among others, the establishment of the National Council for Older Persons, a creation of a secretariat and also elections of representatives of older persons to lower councils, city, district and parliamentary leadership levels.

They are expected to ensure that issues of the elderly are seriously attended to by government, Parliament, Cabinet and all stakeholders such as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and development partners.

One of the outstanding contentious issue is the welfare of aged people in Uganda.

Government is currently supporting the elderly with a monthly grant of Shs25, 000 to those at age 80 and above. Experts and researchers argue that this is too little considering the levels of poverty and inflation in the country today.

They want the money increased to at least Shs100, 000. The cutoff point of 80 years for the beneficiaries is also said to be unfavourable and experts propose that it be lowered to at least 60 years. Incidentally, this is also the retirement age for civil servants in Uganda.

Research has also indicated that ill-health is a major source of worry and stress among the elderly in Uganda. Dr Wilson Okaka, a researcher at Kyambogo University, reveals that elderly persons suffer theft, burglary, and dispossession of property by individuals, families or the community.

Other experts say that the elderly live in isolation and are too fragile to defend themselves and there are no mechanism to protect them. In some areas the elderly are often accused of witchcraft thus being tortured or assaulted. The issue of land grabbing and property destruction is not new to many.

It is from this background we think that operationalisation of the National Council for Older Persons Act 2013 is a timely move by government and will go a long way in improving the welfare of Uganda’s senior citizens.

Apart from the parliamentary and national levels, government also operationalised the creation of district, city and lower councils for older persons across the country.

In Kampala for example, a total of 12 councillors were elected to represent older persons at the authority (KCCA) level and at each of the five city divisions namely Nakawa, Kawempe Central, Rubaga and Makindye. Besides that each village, parish and sub-county in Kampala now has an executive committee for older persons.

Each committee has a chairperson, vice chairperson, general secretary, secretary for publicity/spokesperson and secretary for finance. At the city level, the committee for older persons, otherwise referred to as Kampala Capital City Authority Council for Older Persons, is chaired by Mr Francis Anthony Lubowa, deputised by Capt Francis Baabu.

The committee and all other council members were recently sworn in and have already embarked on work starting with consultative meetings with different stakeholders. They have already met and held talks with the minister for Kampala, the lord mayor, the KCCA executive director and all divisional mayors and town clerks. They are also to engage the Speaker of Parliament soon.

The main aim of these meetings and engagements is create awareness and also engage relevant stakeholders on issues of the elderly in Kampala.