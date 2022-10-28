Engage youth in peace building diplomacy

As an advocate of Youth-Led Diplomacy, I’ve learned that youth empowerment, voices, and action are crucial to end conflict and build peace in Africa and the world at large. Exemplified by the Ukrainian youth, they’re at the forefront of resistance to Russia’s war through serving in the Ukrainian Armed forces and volunteering in large numbers to distribute humanitarian aid. This remarkable youth resilience has resulted in a stronger, unifying Ukrainian identity centered on Ukraine’s sovereignty and democracy.

Today’s youth should invest time in understanding the role they can play in creating a significant contribution to a nation’s transformation in the international arena by engaging in activities related to global trade, diplomacy, sustainability and peace-building.

Youth population of the world is estimated at 1.12 billion with many potential roles in peace building, international development and diplomacy, however the youth are hardly engaged and have very little voice in development programmes, peace negotiations, and most international and domestic political decision-making, despite their growing demographic and economic significance.

Globally youth involvement varies greatly depending on where you are in the world. For instance Australia scores the highest in the Youth Development Index, whilst Yemen scores the lowest. ( Reyeros, 2021).

It is important to know that inclusion of youth in the diplomatic circle can lead to a more progressive discussion address the different issues around the world from climate change to Terrorism, Sustainability, Trade and others.

Diplomacy for those that are not familiar with this concept, is the art and practice of conducting negotiations between nations; or a skill of managing the international relations by a country’s representative abroad

Many African countries have largely left diplomacy solely to governments’ diplomats and officials. Be that as it may be, NGOs with youth leaders and representatives have begun to engage in such discussions, paving the way for increased youth- led diplomacy; ensuring that young people can play an active role in peacekeeping.

Generational changes regarding political opinion are normal, and oftentimes, expected. The youth today is no different when it comes to discussing diplomacy and peacekeeping. Research shows that over 70percent of Millennials say good diplomacy is the best way to ensure peace. To compare, only 52 percent of ‘Boomers’ believe strong diplomacy is an effective peacekeeping method, favoring instead of a well-funded military (Pew Research Centre, 2017).

I implore governments, UN, and NGOs to champion for increased youth engagement in peace building, diplomacy and diplomatic practices, the rationale is that youth are critical thinkers. Youth increasingly think rationally on various issues and produce solutions that can be out of the box due to the increased knowledge and the curiosity to understand the issue.