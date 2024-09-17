Enhancing love for Mathematics through CBC in Ugandan schools

Mathematics has long been perceived as a challenging subject by many students and adults, despite its undeniable importance in everyday life and various professional fields. This negative perception often begins at an early age, leading to a lifelong aversion to the subject. However, with the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) in both secondary and primary schools across Uganda, there lies an opportunity to transform how mathematics is taught and perceived.

The CBC’s emphasis on hands-on, interactive learning provides a platform for mathematics teachers to innovate. By incorporating games, puzzles, and real-life problem-solving activities into their lessons, teachers can make learning mathematics enjoyable and relatable. These approaches not only engage students but help them understand how mathematical concepts apply to real-world situations.

Technology can further enhance mathematics' appeal. Tools such as educational software, online resources, and interactive whiteboards offer dynamic, visual representations of mathematical concepts, which make complex ideas easier to grasp. Additionally, integrating everyday scenarios—like budgeting for shopping, calculating cooking ingredients, or analyzing sports statistics—helps students appreciate the relevance of mathematics in their lives.

Collaborative learning, facilitated by group activities and projects, fosters a sense of community in the classroom. Students can share ideas, approach problems from different angles, and learn together, making mathematics a more enjoyable subject. To ensure the effectiveness of these innovative methods, continuous professional development for teachers is essential. Workshops and training on the latest teaching strategies empower teachers to make math lessons more engaging and accessible.

Inspiring a love for mathematics doesn’t stop with teachers; parents also play a pivotal role. Schools can equip parents with resources and guidance to help their children learn at home. By celebrating student efforts and recognising achievements, whether through certificates or verbal praise, teachers and parents alike can build confidence and cultivate a positive attitude toward mathematics.

However, the implementation of CBC is not without its challenges. One of the key issues faced by many schools is the lack of adequate resources. The CBC approach often requires modern technology, such as computers, interactive whiteboards, and educational software. Unfortunately, many schools, particularly in rural areas, struggle with limited access to these tools. This creates a disparity in the quality of education students receive across different regions. Additionally, large class sizes can make it difficult for teachers to provide the personalized attention and interactive learning experiences that CBC demands.

Another challenge is the readiness of teachers to adapt to this new curriculum. Many teachers were trained in traditional teaching methods and may find it difficult to transition to the more interactive and student-centered approach required by CBC. Continuous professional development programs are essential but not always available or adequately funded, leaving teachers underprepared to fully implement the curriculum.

Parental support is often lacking. Many parents, especially in rural areas, are unfamiliar with the CBC approach and may struggle to assist their children with learning at home. .

Addressing these challenges requires a multi-faceted approach. First, the government and private sector must work together to ensure that schools have the necessary resources to effectively implement CBC.

To support teachers, ongoing professional development is critical. The government and educational institutions should invest in comprehensive training programs that equip teachers with the skills and knowledge they need to embrace the CBC.

Parental engagement is another area that needs strengthening. Schools can organize workshops and information sessions to help parents understand the CBC and how they can support their children’s learning. Providing parents with simple, practical strategies to engage with their children’s education will make a significant difference.

By integrating these strategies within the CBC framework, Ugandan teachers can inspire a new generation of students who not only understand mathematics but develop a lifelong appreciation for its importance and utility.

Ben Sorowen, Assistant Lecturer, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Kyambogo University, PhD candidate Pure Mathematics, Moi University