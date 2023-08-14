Ensure independence of the Uganda Law Reform commission

While Uganda Law Reform Commission is preparing to embark on the Constitution review that will commence within three months as the minister for Justice updated the public, it needs to be free from the influence of not only other arms of government that is the Executive and the Legislature but also private or partisan interests.

Uganda has had very many occasions where we have seen independence of the Judiciary being impinged on by the Executive and the Legislature making the delivery of justice unfair or delays in delivering rulings of certain cases. The institution of these arms of government in different articles of the Constitution and pronouncing their roles means that each arm must be independent while performing its roles which would also be knowns as separation of powers.

More so, the Constitution of Uganda under Article 128 grants the Judiciary to be independent and not be under the control of any authority or person. Therefore, since the commission is under the Judiciary, it must be granted independence while reviewing the Constitution in order to come up with amendments that would be for the benefit of the majority but not just for a small class of persons or individuals.

The legitimacy of the constitutional review will depend on proper appreciation of roles of the Uganda Law Reform Commission and the Legislature in the project governing. It is argued that the Legislature has the initiative in this project because they insatiate the value of democratic representation but this assignment of power comes with grave risks. Therefore, when the commission is independent, it would be well equipped to check on those risks while at the same time respecting the Legislature’s valuable contribution and constitutional review would be one aspect of the courts’ checks and balances function.

Independence of the commission will be the most important source of legitimacy of whatever amendments that will come out of this exercise and most importantly, public trust will be built which will reduce the gaps for petitions. In doing so, resources like time that would have been wasted in hearing of such petitions would be saved or used to deal with other cases since the main problem the Judiciary is facing currently is case backlog.

In conclusion, independence of the Uganda Law Reform Commission while reviewing the Constitution is not an end in itself or a way to secure the professional position of committee members for their benefit, but rather a means to guarantee the impartial exercise of reform functions thus allowing everyone to have confidence in the results of constitution review.