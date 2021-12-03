Erdogan becoming a liability for Turkey

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Turkey now joins its close ally Pakistan in FATF’s crosshairs. Surprisingly Turkey becomes the largest economy to be included in this list. The FATF listing for Ankara comes on the back of a shaking economy being jolted by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Last month Turkey made it into the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog headquartered in Paris. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.