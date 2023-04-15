Every child deserves a safe, healthy, and fulfilling life

Every year on April 12, the world observes the International Day for Street Children. Street children are one of the most vulnerable groups in our society, exposed to violence, exploitation, and abuse on a daily basis.

According to a survey by the African Network for the Prevention and Protection against Child Abuse and Neglect, there are 10,000 street children in Uganda, a 70 percent increase in the number of children on the streets since 1993, with approximately 16 new children coming to Kampala’s streets every day (Unicef 2015).

Children living and working on the streets face numerous challenges that most of us cannot even begin to imagine. As a society, we have a moral obligation to protect their rights and ensure they are provided with the support they need to thrive.

The issue of street children in Kampala is complex and multifaceted, and it requires a coordinated effort from all stakeholders to address the root causes of the problem.

Poverty, family breakdown, and conflict are some of the key drivers of this phenomenon, and addressing these issues will require a comprehensive approach that involves not only providing basic necessities like food, water, and shelter but also addressing the underlying social and economic factors that contribute to the problem.

Protecting the rights of street children is not only a moral imperative but also a legal obligation.

The Kampala Capital City Child Protection Ordinance 2022 is a crucial step towards protecting the rights of children in the city. The law criminalises the exploitation of children, prohibiting activities like loitering in public places, begging or soliciting, vending or hawking, and the sale of alcohol and drugs to children.

However, more needs to be done to ensure that these laws are enforced, and perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.

KCCA has made several street children rescue operations with at least 600 children rescued in the last two years.

Organisations like Unicef, Child Restoration Outreach (CRO), Dwelling Places, Masulita Children’s Home, and Kampala Kids Run are doing commendable work towards supporting and rehabilitating street children in Kampala.

However, their efforts alone are not enough. We must all take responsibility for protecting the rights of these vulnerable children and creating a safe and supportive environment for them to grow and develop.

Protecting street children requires a multifaceted approach that involves not only providing basic necessities like food, water, and shelter but also addressing the underlying social and economic factors that contribute to the problem.

This means investing in education and training programmes, creating economic opportunities for families, and providing access to healthcare services.

It is essential to remember that street children are not the problem, but rather a symptom of a broader societal issue. We must tackle the root causes of poverty, family breakdown, and conflict to create a brighter future for all children.

By working together, we can ensure that every child in Kampala has the opportunity to live a safe, healthy, and fulfilling life.