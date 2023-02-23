Every parent wants to take their child to the best school

I am sick and tired of the new attitude towards parents’ endeavours to get their offspring into schools they feel are suitable for them. Nowadays, there are numerous self-appointed critics who stand on their soapboxes telling us that a child can still do well in any school. How do they figure that out? It sounds like a smart thing to say but as a teacher, I know this is as far from the truth as the west is from the east. You cannot compare an established school that has all the right infrastructure in place to one that is surviving on the mercy of God.

How will the students learn without a functioning laboratory, library and are being taught by the dredges of teachers because that is what the school can afford?

Children need structure and an enabling environment to be able to learn and this is why parents, in spite of the negativity towards good schools, will continue going through the torture to get their children admitted. With an education system teetering on a single leg, parents have no option but to fight for those institutions that still seem to have a semblance of normalcy.

So, contrary to the perception, parents do not school hunt for sport or because they are delusional. Neither are they sadists to subject themselves to the dehumanising experiences they go through just to get shortlisted. The hoops you have to jump just to step in the headmaster’s office are enough to make even the most stoic individual lose it. The process becomes an even bigger nightmare if the child did not get the coveted four aggregates. Most good schools, probably knowing that they will be inundated by parents pleading or making tempting offers to the school, have decided to go digital. This way, there is as little interpersonal contact as possible.

Also, the helps sieve out a good number of applicants, especially those whose parents are technology inexperienced or have no access to technology, and of course those that do not have the required cutoff points. Fortunately, my son had the marks and after enduring the winding and often repetitive process, we were in. The next huddle was the face to face interview. Hoping to be done with this process as early as possible, we reached the school by 7am. But to my shock, the school was already swarming with hordes of parents pulling along sulky pre-teens.

The askari in charge made a bad situation worse with his rudeness and boorish behaviour. He talked to us as if we were a bunch of mentally incapacitated idiots. In his grating voice, he ordered everyone to sanitise as if at this point, anyone still needs a reminder to do that. He supervised us as we lined up, reminding us not step on the grass or lean on walls. He checked to see that everyone wore their mask the right way. Woe unto you if for any reason he thought you were not following his orders. I could have burst into tears because of his tyranny, his need to correct every small infraction by trying to embarrass his targets and cut them down to size with his words. I was so relieved when at last I was called before he could pick on me.

The headmaster’s behaviour makes the saying that no servant is greater than his master make sense. It was easy to see that he had trained the askari well. As we entered his office, he sat in his chair like a demagogue asking impertinent questions, while looking down at us as if we were ants. The way he carried on would make you believe that getting into this school was a matter of life and death. Yes, I wanted my son to attend that school but there were many other equally good schools we could try, so no, it was not the be all, end all.

I also understand that this is his playpen but throwing his toys all over the place was quite unnecessary. By the time I left I was both dejected and angry enough to consider apprenticing my son at the neighbourhood garage because it is a shorter and less painful to process to his dream of becoming a mechanical engineer.