Ex-archbishop Ntagali is fallible too

By Kenedy Maseruka More by this Author

Ever since the story of adultery attributed to Archbishop Stanley Ntagali broke out, many people have been astonished. They say history repeats itself, implying that there is nothing new under the sun.

Ntagali’s woes can be juxtaposed with one of the case studies in the book of’ Trial Advocacy by David Ross QC.

In Chapter 11of the book under the theme: ‘The address’ and sub-title of ‘knowledge of human affairs’ brief facts in case study are: A character known as Ronal Griggs was charged with the murder of his wife. He was a Methodist minister.

At the time of her death, he was having an affair with another woman. In 1928, this was adultery and considered not only wrong, but also immoral and a serious sin. It was made even worse because of the accused person’s position.

The prosecution case was that the affair was the motive for the murder. Listen to how George Maxwell KC, counsel for the defendant delt with this aspect, showing his own knowledge of how people function, and how he told the jury about it. Acknowledging the wrongdoing, he said:

“Considerable reference has been made to the accused being a Methodist minister. He was a minister of the Gospel, and he has been held up to approbrium because of his acts with this woman Condon. One cannot say a single word in extenuation of his conduct regarding his marital affairs, of his double life while carrying on his duties as a minister of religion.



But, when a man dons clerical garb, gentlemen, it doesn’t mean that he becomes less human and liable to human temptations than any other man. It is a reputation of a story as old as creation. Another instance of subtle attractions of woman for man and man for woman...”

Advertisement

The allegations depict infallibility in human beings. Some of the religious leaders that have rushed to crucify the ‘man of God’ through judgemental sentiments, the question is are they holy themselves?

Because allegations pop up every other often of religious leaders who through connivance steal church land titles and sell church land and other church properties disappear under their watch and perhaps aiding their vanishing, others have lied to their followers of miracles, others sodomised their followers, stealing of tithes, thanksgiving and money intended for church projects, etc, are common.

Kenedy Musekura,

Kennedyndeze@yahoo.com