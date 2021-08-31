Families are the pillar of Christian faith

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Having faced various disparities in our societies sowed by the notorious coronavirus, we shall identify our families as the leading pillar of the Christian faith especially in these times when places of worship are in a practical lockdown. Religious leaders have failed to deliver the basics of Christianity in a proper way as before; it is our turn as family heads and members to foster Christian theology in our own Children the future generation.

Christian love is sacrificial. As Jesus demonstrated this by dying on the cross, parents and children are called to make sacrifices for each other. Family is the first place where children can find out about love, companionship and forgiveness. Parents can set children a good example of how to live a Christian life much especially in this very lockdown.

“If anyone does not provide for his relatives, and especially for his immediate family, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.” I Timothy 5:8

As Christians we ought to incline our faith on the belief that children and family are a gift from God; and that as parents we have great responsibilities towards our own families such as caring for them properly, teaching them how to live and to accept authority, teaching them about God and taking them to be baptized and promising to bring them up in a loving home.

In this manner every child born to a family is a benefit not only to his or her mother, father, brothers or sisters, but also to the entire community into which he or she is born. The family is the temple dedicated to the Lord. The family is naturally ordered to serve what John Paul II called the Gospel of life, The Evangelium Vitae. Every birth ought to declare: Life is Good News!

We are all familiar with Paul’s call to parents in Ephesians to bring up their children in the “training and admonition of the Lord” (6:4), but the responsibility that parents have in passing on the faith is not something that began with Paul. We have to go back to the very beginning of the Bible where we find God commanding the nation of Israel to share the faith with their children. “Word which I command you today shall be in your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, when you walk by the way, when you lie down, and when you rise up” (Deuteronomy 6:6-7) I love that word “diligently,” don’t you? It rings to constant communication between parents and children. God could have stopped there, but He didn’t want to cast any doubt on what He meant by “diligent,” so He specifically breaks it down further. When you sit in your house, when you walk along the road, when you lie down; and when you rise up.

If we want to raise faithful families and grow future leaders, we must start in the home. It can’t be left to the Church leaders!

The family is therefore an intensely spiritual society and the conjugal act that is at heart of the marriage and which is its fire has a spiritual dimension and motherhood represent a responsibility which is not simply physical but spiritual in nature.

