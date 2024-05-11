Feeding on an address, WiFi and an office table

I have mentioned several cyber attack cases in one of my articles, one of which was the massive breach of a financial institution, you may wonder that some of the institutions could be so lax. But were their information security platforms poorly designed in terms of protecting the sensitive information in their trust?

It is important to note that no matter how well an institution’s platforms are designed and implemented irrespective of the huge financial investment, they will still run on operating systems and other infrastructure in which flaws are identified daily.

Therefore, are successful cyberattacks indicative of poor privacy and security design?

For the whole of this week, social media platforms, more so X (formerly twitter) have been awash with posts and memes depicting the plight of young lawyers.

The premier of this were the posts by some prominent accounts that usually share legal-related information that bore the comments by some of the top legal educationists and practitioners in the country.

I remember in my First Year, one of my lecturers used to tell us that we should study law with the assumption that it is well paying, only for us to be paid off wallet change by the firm managers. Of course, as with other social media trends, many lawyers and students came out to share their rough experiences of how they were exploited during their work in various law forms or on employment with the various “senior lawyers”.

Now mine is a concern for the issues faced both by young employees and students during internship. Internships are basically not paid. They have certain characteristics in terms of the duration which is usually a minimum of two months on average, time commitment whereby the interns are often expected to keep the same full-time hours as other members of staff and finally with regard to the work expectations.



In most cases ,interns will be expected to do real work for the institution, work that would otherwise require a paid member of staff. This shows that internships have much more in common with early career jobs than they do with training courses or with other forms of work experience.



The nature of the environment usually, is that many interns have to spend more to have their wardrobes fit into the requirements of the workplace (take law interns, for example), expenses of transport come in and accommodation too for majority whose wok places are distant from their ordinary residences.

As well as this basic expenditure, there is also some limited evidence to suggest the short term and transitional nature of internships may include additional costs that would not otherwise be faced by those in more stable employment positions.

Now all these come at the expense of the interns and young employees with minimal or no financial support from the employers even for bare minimums such as lunch. Worse still, many of the employers tend to thrust a full workload onto the interns but with little or no facilitation even for the bare minimum of requirements.

As is with the ongoing online exchanges on the plight of young lawyers, many of the employers argue that the youngsters don’t bring much to the table and that they too went through the same system to get to where they are.

First, the issue of what the interns or young employees can bring to the table is already dispelled by status quo as seen above where for the majority of instances where these people do majority of the donkey work. Secondly, in a society that pays attention to the rights of individuals, I think it is important that we identify the negative systems in our society and work towards changing them. Let not the labour exploration be covered in the common sentiments of lack of work experience and learning. Who said to attain these two, the young workers should be disproportionately exploited?

There is need to revise some of the policies surrounding early employment and student internship so as to save the thousands of youth suffering on account of employer exploitation yet many of these employers make lots of money off the efforts of these young employees.