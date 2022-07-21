FIFA Clearing House: Is Ugandan football ready?

In October 2018, the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Council endorsed a major reform in the football transfer system. By the third quarter of 2022, the FIFA Clearing House (FCH) will become operational.

The objective of FCH is to centralise, process, and automate payments between clubs following an international transfer or initial registration of a professional player, especially training compensation and solidarity payments in addition to agent fees and transfer fees.

When a male player is registered as a professional for the first time, and each time the player is transferred before his 23rd birthday, clubs that participated in his professional development are entitled to training compensation.

Every time a professional player is transferred before the expiry of his/her contract, every training club that played part in the professional player’s development is entitled to a solidarity payment. However, only 25 percent of such training rewards are paid out.

Many clubs have little or no clue about lodging training compensation claims or tracking the movements of their former players.

The transfer of former Cranes captain Ibrahim Ssekagya from Arsenal de Sarandi to Red Bull Salzburg offers a good example. Though Ugandan clubs were entitled to about 5 percent of the transfer fee, documenting and lodging the compensation claims was onerous.

The FCH is designed to cover these gaps between training rewards due and those that are actually paid, promote financial transparency, protect football integrity and promote anti-money laundering in football.

For the FCH to be operational, FIFA member associations including Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) have to meet certain requirements including the registration of all players.

Each player is required to have an electronic player passport and FUFA is mandated to implement this locally. This is similar to the requirement of the FIFA connect ID that 91 percent of FIFA member associations have fully implemented, Uganda exclusive.

Under Ugandan law, FUFA is an accountable person with direct legal obligations to actively combat money laundering and financing terrorism. But according to the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) list of registered persons, FUFA is yet to register with the FIA.

This exposes the Ugandan football industry to the vice of money laundering that is also often linked to match fixing. The inception of the FCH doesn’t negate FUFA’s obligation to register with the FIA.

According to the FIFA transfer report 2021-22, Ugandan football was connected to 66 international transfers in women’s and men’s football combined. Uganda recorded at least 2 billion Uganda shillings in international football transfers in 2020. All these are incidents with the potential to trigger training benefits with the potential financers in Ugandan football.

By the end of this calendar year, all payments in international transfers will be made through the FCH. There will be no more club-to-club payments on transfers where the FCH is competent to act. This means that if a club is not registered, then it will have no access to any monies from an international transfer of its player. It is also expected that the FCH regulations will have a transitional period for clubs and FUFA to adjust to the new football transfer dimension. But elongated non-compliance will expose the FUFA and Ugandan clubs to fines and bans from international transfers.

As a footballing nation, Ugandan clubs under the auspices of FUFA ought to set up frameworks with viable timelines so as to be in a position to sync with this momentous development. This will not only create an avenue for Ugandan clubs and academies to earn what is due to them, but it also shield Ugandan football from avoidable sanctions and enable proper documentation of footballers.

Timothy Kajja