Fighting road indiscipline is real game changer for us

Every road user in Uganda has witnessed motorists deviate from rules that govern traffic on roads. Common violations that largely result into fatalities and injuries.

Uganda Traffic Police personnel too severely undermine efforts to bring sanity to our roads by engaging in extortion of motorists and soliciting bribes. Some have been caught red-handed.

Contrary to actions of some officers, Section three of Article 211 of the amended 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda demands among other things, police officers to remain disciplined and professional.

A bad precedent is set when those deployed to enforce rules and regulations become top violators. In the event where leadership is not exemplarily as ought to be, citizens meet the big price of impunity. No wonder, recently, some drivers of all types of vehicles have been reported to be using names of “big” people in high government offices to get away with impunity on the road in the name of “orders from above”.

Although road crashes are a daily occurrence, the situation worsens during festive seasons. The unpleasant road crashes cause gruesome deaths, especially on highways. Road crashes are rampant in the month of December, pointing to a relaxed enforcement.

In the first 12 days of December 2022, Uganda Police traffic report indicated 160 Ugandans were killed while 573 suffered injuries as a result of motor vehicle and motorcycle crashes.

Whenever road crashes intensifies, key sector stakeholders begin exchanging hot accusations, blaming each other thus leaving Ugandans without pragmatic and sustainable remedy to the menace that has continuously claimed lives of thousands of road users in Uganda.

Amidst a public outcry, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, recently ordered Ministry of Works and Transport to submit a comprehensive report detailing plans to mitigate road crashes.

These developments also come as worries among road users increase following the abandonment of the previously adopted road safety measures like speed governors which the Transport ministry abandoned in 2008.

Absence of such and poor enforcement of other rules have already made us a country with highest road fatalities in EAC bloc as 12 deaths are registered daily-(UN-Road safety performance review).

Statistics from WHO put Uganda among nations with highest car deaths rates at 29 per 100,000 persons compared to global average rate of 18 car deaths per 100,000 persons.

More worrying, 75 percent of those killed on the roads, according to 2021 Uganda Annual Police crime report, were under 45 years old.

The same source indicates 61 percent of the reported preventable road fatalities and injuries in Uganda occur in the economically productive age of groups of 15 – 64 years.

Besides the grief caused to Ugandan families, the problem is overstretching health budgets thus effecting economy regressively. Uganda loses an estimated Shs 4.4 trillion ($1.2 billion) – about 5 percent of its GDP through road crashes annually (UNECE, 2018).

Lastly, in a bid to save both economy and lives, several remedies have been proposed by the public ranging from creation of National Roads Safety Agency, reduction of speed limit in busy areas to 30km per hour, increasing salaries of Traffic officers, provision of latest equipment, widening roads, sensitising, and instant fines.

However, in my opinion, without paying much attention to indiscipline and corruption in police force, then checking impunity on the road, the status quo will not change. Increased all time supervision of police traffic officers is the silver bullet needed.

Increased usage of a few non-motorised transport routes available and establishment of more for pedestrians in busy cities and towns where motorists share roads with the former would minimise congestion that results into road crashes.

Kampala being the busiest and biggest commercial area in Uganda, pedestrians contributed to 50 percent of road fatalities, according to 2021-30 Kampala Capital City Road Safety Strategy and this was precisely due to lack of safe walking spaces for the pedestrians who are a large proportion (approximately 42 percent) of the road users in the city.

This, therefore, calls for increased of non-motorised transport systems (NMTS). NMTs, however, remain inadequate, insecure and the authorities ought to establish more and ensure their maintenance for safety of users.