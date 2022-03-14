Fines, imprisonment just two weapons in the anti-power theft, vandalism arsenal

The proposal to fine one Shs400 million or Shs1 billion for stealing electricity or vandalising power infrastructure respectively has elicited immense public interest.

Government, which made the proposal, says should Parliament pass it, arguing that it will deter would-be offenders.

On the other hand, there are many observers who say the sentences will not put a stop to the vices.

Those arguing the punishments will not have an impact say attention should be on lowering the connection charges, quickening the connections, reducing the retail tariffs, and providing reliable power.

Still, it should be made clear that the penalties proposed are just one of the measures meant to check power theft and the destruction of power infrastructure.

To circumvent the connection costs barrier, prospective customers will soon be able to pay in instalments.

Those with accounts in selected financial institutions will be free to apply for connection loans, which they will repay over at least a two to three-year period.

Like any other loan, they will pay interest, only that this being a noble government cause, the interest shall be lower than the rate for commercial credit.

Regarding hastening connections to the grid, applicants who choose to self-fund are connected in between 10 to 15 days of paying for the service.

Of the 125,000 connections power distributor Umeme effected in 2021, close to 60,000 were customer-funded connections, an indication that many prospective customers who want faster services are warming to it.

Prospective customers with access to smartphones, iPads, laptops and desktop computers and Internet connection now apply for connections online.

On slashing the tariffs, the utility’s contribution is in reducing energy losses so that there are more units of power over which the power generation, transmission and distribution costs will be spread.

For illustrative purposes, were the total cost Shs1.196 billion and that were divided among 1.6 million customers, the result will be 747.5 while if it were divided over 3.2 million, each unit will be 373.75.

The utility is also connecting more applicants – it now has 1.6 million customers, up from 292,000 (2005) – in line with the government’s goals to increase access to the grid and the consumption of power.

When it comes to affordability of the tariff, there is need for a general definition.

In the electricity sector, this refers to a case where one’s power bill does not exceed five percent of their income.

Basing on that, to anyone who takes home Shs500,000 and above monthly and whose electricity bill does not exceed Shs30,000 each month, the Shs250 for each of the first 15 units and Shs747.5 for each of the subsequent units is considered affordable.

To the many domestic consumers who might want to pay the rates that the large and extra-large users pay, the latter two consume in bulk, thus enjoy the economies of scale.

On to vandalism, there has been an unprecedented increase in the destruction of poles, pylons, and cables, leading to many unplanned outages with the last wave last year resulting in a loss to the sector and businesses estimated at Shs24 billion.

As a result, some of the resources that would have been spent on investments to reduce technical energy losses, and on expanding the grid are being expended on replacing sawed poles, vandalised transformers, and stolen conductors, according to Selestino Babungi, Umeme’s managing director.

Babungi says there is need for concerted effort by the security services and the ministries of Trade and Energy to check vandalism, through, among other measures, regulating the scrap metal business.

Many Ugandans must by now have watched a short video said to be from South Africa of a man dragging a traffic lamp he is believed to have vandalised.

The barefacedness to have done it in broad day light and to even stop to catch his breath must have been because it was worth the risk. Uganda must not get to that level.