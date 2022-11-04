First impression in customer experience is important

Customer experience has a lot to do with how you make people feel at any point of contact with your business thus the need to always create a great first impression.

Let us look at some of the ways of creating a memorable first impression

Keep eye contact with the person you are interacting with as much as possible. This gives the customer confidence that you know what you are saying, you are most likely telling the truth. Unless you are a pro at telling lies, it is usually hard to keep a straight face and eye contact when telling lies.

Smile- This is a universally known form of communication and it is infectious. It says I connect with you.

A firm handshake - The impression is that I got this and am confident about it. A feeble handshake indicates “I can’t wait to run away and hide”. Who wants to do business with someone who wants to hide?

However a handshake should not be too prolonged or too hard to indicate dominance or aggression.

Posture and body language – Stand up tall or sit up straight if you want to communicate effectively. A slumped posture just gives off a tired vibe, not interested. I would not want to have further interaction with any one who belongs to the “twakowa” club.

Grooming- This includes everything from clean clothes, neat hair to finger nails. I will tread carefully on this because acceptable styles have become weirder and more varied. However, people can still see well kempt hair and clean fingernails. If you work in a car garage or you are a gardener, maybe I will overlook dirty finger nails and clothes but if you are behind a desk and meeting key business influencers, those finger nails had better be clean. Please never ever forget to have a fresh breath too otherwise you risk being fodder for office or village gossip.

Dress style - Dress right for the occasion and the office. If you want to be an MD, start dressing like one even when you are five tiers below the MD level. These things are seen and might influence the next position you hold.

Vocal Quality - If God has blessed you with vocal codes, speak with a firm, audible voice. You can train your voice to improve. When your voice is shaky, the listener reads lack of confidence. The vocal quality also indicates the level of enthusiasm. When you are confident about your product, your enthusiasm will be high and so will your vocal quality.

Grammar - Please use correct, simple and polite grammar. Many times we use words that we have heard from films or words that are trending or complex words to sound very important. If you are trying to get a business interaction on the right footing, keep to simple, correct and polite grammar. This is very critical both in letter writing and speaking. There is nothing as bad as a letter or email with numerous spelling and grammatical errors.

Leave the fancy words and abbreviations for your WhatsApp groups.

Formality- Please keep any initial business interaction as formal as possible. If a potential customer prefers to use their title, titles it will be. Avoid usage of enticing words like calling your customer sweet heart, darling, auntie, uncle as it might not augur well with some people.

Keep informed- Read, read and read. Learn all the time. Know something that can last you a few minutes in a conversation. Latest business trends, money markets, world events, football, films and even fashion. You just never know which topic is a conversation starter and where that will end. If you are in the corporate business, customers expect you to know more even on complex matters, if you have a roadside stall, at least understand why the selling price of your mangoes has increased. You don’t have to be an expert in every subject but even when you ask, at least let it be sensible.

Most importantly, know all the products of your business whether you are a store keeper, receptionist or MD.

Impressions are created all the time by everyone – it is almost involuntary.

A positive first impression of yourself or your business can open doors to immense opportunities. It will all go south once the first impression is negative.

However, there is hope if the latter happens but it will take you about 3-5 great interactions for an opinion of you to change from negative to positive. Just imagine the time, effort or resources you must invest to counter the bad first impression-it’s just too much work.

We can practice getting it right the first time and every encounter will be memorable and hence a great customer experience.