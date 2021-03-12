First step is most difficult to make

By Guest Writer More by this Author

You are alive. You are among the people that witnessed what happened on January 14. I was poverty-stricken. I wore one trouser and less than three cheap shirts for more than five years.

In those days, I called myself an inspirational writer, although to onlookers and relatives, I wasn’t. As a child, I thought it is indeed ‘a rough road that leads to success.’

Among my priorities as a child was to attract the attention of people who wielded power so that they could sympathise with me and lift me out of poverty. Instead of the money I greedily wanted, I got poor instead.

I was deserted more by the very people I thought would stand with me on my way to becoming the writer I wanted to be. I slipped and fell and lay down for several years. This world is unpredictable. There is a side of this world the ignorant and lazy are afraid to discover.

Before fighting to stand, the media houses I worked for rarely paid me. I had a dream and never gave up. I had earlier in my career read a book titled, The Laws of Success, that to succeed, one had to work more than he was paid for. So, as I worked almost for free and the proprietors thought I was there to be cheated, I was internally happy because I was progressing.

There is something I had never seen before. I was acquiring something priceless - experience.

I knew why some people are poor while others are rich. I learnt that there is nothing for nothing. The only asset I had was my brain. Is it so bad if today I rank myself as one of the most successful people in Uganda?

Yes, I am. I grew up in poverty and climbed a huge mountain, to the most respected university in Uganda. That is success. I later wanted to achieve something so that could bring me fame. I chose to be a writer, even when some people discouraged me from doing so. To begin is the most difficult step to take in this world.

Ssekka Bagenda,

sekkabagenda@gmail.com