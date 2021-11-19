Focus on current health priorities  for faster recovery of the economy

  • During the fight against this pandemic, many challenges have been highlighted, including the limited resources, health workforce, among other supplies, namely the personal protective equipment and vaccines. 

Like many other countries worldwide, Uganda has grappled with the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath since 2019. The health sector, amongst others, has suffered the most in several ways. This pandemic exposed not only the strengths of our health system but also its weaknesses.
 
With this shortage, the government extended a call to its citizens to contribute logistical support as one of the fights against the pandemic. 

