Forced vaccination is completely wrong

I do not know why the Ministry has for this long refused to take charge of the vaccination in a proper manner. I have time and again requested the Ministry of Health to take charge of the vaccination of Ugandans. We have all seen roadblocks mounted on major roads apparently under the command of RDCs who I presume are not acting on the directives of the Ministry. The Ministry has not come out to either claim they are in charge or condemn the actions.

Several passengers have been forced out of cars, and subjected to forceful vaccination without proper orientation and counselling which is in total violation of the medical practice. Further, we are not sure whether those doing the forceful vaccination are medical personnel or not.

In instances where one has not received their vaccination cards yet or forgotten it home, they will be forced to another round of vaccination per check point! The health condition of passengers being forced to vaccinate is also not established and many Ugandans are likely to face health challenges which we could have avoided in the first place.

What happens if one a condition that can be made worse by the vaccination, God forbid dies in transit after the vaccination; who is liable? The RDC, government, Ministry of Health or the taxi driver? Do the RDCs and all those involved in the forceful vaccination ever think about the liability that will ensue as a result of their illegal actions?

I am hoping that this vice is not extended by schools as I have seen it with forceful Covid-19 testing; the schools too need taming!

I am still disturbed by the Ministry of Health sounding silent about this, they have failed to take charge and it had to take the Prime Minister to stop the forceful vaccination on some of the roadblocks but this vice has continued. We should rather invest in mobile vaccination centres and proper education, orientation and counselling of Ugandans on the issue of Covid-19 vaccination. As far as I am concerned, we have not suspended the legal order in Uganda because of the pandemic and, therefore, this means that everything and processes must be done in consonance with the legal framework. There is no legal framework for forceful vaccination because the act is illegal!