Fr Grimes left an indelible mark

Just like a new day, the sun rises; and as expected, it sets, and darkness falls. On Thursday June 11, 1931, in Wakefield, North East of England, the sun rose, and a baby boy was born to John and Mary Grimes.

It was indeed sunrise because many people were to benefit from this “risen sun”. He had siblings; John, Jean, and Olive, yet little did he talk about them. His life was simply about; “Uganda, His Mission”.

His calling to serve God as a priest, was natural. Not only did he answer the call wilfully, but he chose to travel to the then “DARK” Continent, Africa. It was a calling that would keep him here forever. Today missionaries are leaving Africa for Europe and the Americas. His pilgrimage to Rome on a bicycle as a 19-year-old in 1950, covering a distance of 1250 miles, was a sign of commitment to serve the Lord. Today thousands of Christians make a pilgrimage to Namugongo, to commemorate the Uganda Martyrs, following in the footsteps of Father Grimes.

His deployment to Uganda by the Mill Hill Missionaries was not lobbied, rather was by design, by the Almighty. He made immediate impact at Namilyango College, where he was instrumental in starting A-Level (HSC).

He linked up with Mr Tom Kawere, one of the early boxing medallists at the Commonwealth Games in Cardiff, Wales, 1951, to train as a boxing coach, referee and judge. Eventually, Fr Grimes produced many national champions, and many national boxers. At one time seven of the 11 national boxers were Namasagali students. This was later to be very useful because as chairman of Uganda Amateur Boxing Association, he became very close to President Idi Amin Dada.

On August 4, 1967, Fr Grimes moved to Namasagali. A school that had been transferred from Kamuli in its infancy, to occupy former premises of Namasagali Railway Station & Habour. It was indeed a jungle in a jungle.

On arrival, every student and parent would wonder what would be happening in these abandoned premises. But within no time, the school was showing a difference.

In 1969, Fr Grimes introduced A-Level for his students; the first A-Level in a private school in the country, and the first A-Level in a mixed school. This is the school that produced academic giants, and specialists in many fields.

Fr Grimes introduced a student leadership system, that was unique in itself. It trained us to love our country, to serve as and when duty calls, and to live a whole life.

The ministers, reeves, judges, house captains, labour commissioners, and form captains, all had powers, which they were trained to use responsibly. Every student had the opportunity to develop their talents. We excelled in academics, music dance, and drama, in elocution, in national debates, and literally in everything.

Fr Grimes introduced us to computers before any other school. He introduced the chess tournament, he constructed the first-ever swimming pool at a school, he started the first-ever private university in the country, and provided a learning environment for the blind. He groomed young ladies and boys to grow up together, rather than looking at each other as sex objects.

Creative dance, choreography, beauty contests, fashion and design competitions, were all part of our lives. The alumni are all over the globe. They are the best in business, the best professors, the best lawyers, the best teachers, and political leaders.

Fr Grimes knew all his students by name, and by the nature of the families they came from.

It was a school for families. Students were followed by siblings, cousins, nephews, and nieces. He welcomed and educated the orphans and the less privileged. He opened the gates of the college to the Namasagali Community and allowed them to do business at the college.

We cannot thank God enough for the life and times of Fr Grimes. He opened opportunities to those who didn’t have any. He planted seeds on a rock, and they germinated. He developed our spirituality and our love for God. Sunset came for him on Wednesday September 4, in the presence of the president of Namasagali College Alumni Association, Ms Maureen Mabwa Mwagale, and Ms Anne Namiro. The flower has withered. The candle has burnt out. The lion has gone to sleep. Rest in Glory father, rest in eternity. We shall meet you there in glory. We strive regardless.

Amb Moses Kawaaluuko Kizige (1977/83), Deputy Lord High Reeve, House Captain Leopard, Athletics Captain, School Choir Leader, Master of the Traditional Dance Drums, and Star Footballer.