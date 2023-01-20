France and Germany renew their partnership

January 22 is a very symbolic date for the friendship between France and Germany. Sixty years ago, on January 22, 1963, French President Charles de Gaulle and German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer signed a bilateral friendship treaty that has gone down in history as the Elysée Treaty.

Until 1945, France and Germany had clashed, three times in a century, in wars that decimated our two peoples and so many others, ravaged Europe and left deep scars elsewhere in the world. In the 1950s, a process of reconciliation and rapprochement initiated by visionary leaders notably laid the first stones to the foundation of European unification. From 1963, France and Germany started to build a very solid alliance between our two countries, essential also for the progress of Europe and benefiting other parts of the world.

This friendship has grown ever closer. It is the fruit of persistent work and requires our constant attention. Given the considerable differences in the traditions, the political order and the history of our two countries, finding common ground and reaching compromises are all the more valuable.

This friendship heavily relies on bringing people together, and in particular young people, thanks to the Franco-German office for youth, Franco-German high schools and numerous international exchanges and over 2000 twinings between towns and cities.

In 2019, the Elysée Treaty was consolidated by a new treaty on Franco-German integration and cooperation, the Treaty of Aix-la-Chapelle, which further extends the scope of our cooperation. The Franco-German proposals or compromises that come out of our joint councils of ministers are often the ones that help Europe move forward.

The Franco-German Council of Ministers meeting on January 22 will enable our two countries to coordinate on Europe’s energy supply and on European industrial policy. It will also contribute to strengthening our bilateral partnership on security and defense issues, the economy and industry.

It will enable France and Germany to coordinate on the unwavering support to be provided to Ukraine, so that the latter can fully regain its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of the imperialist aggression and the colonial war unleashed against it by Russia. Under no circumstances can we tolerate such aggression, unprecedented in Europe for decades, leading to the redrawing of borders by force and the enslavement of a free people.

Franco-German cooperation does not confine itself to Europe but is also focused on Africa. Last week, the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, and her German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, traveled together to Addis Ababa, to reinforce the peace agreement in Ethiopia and consolidate our support for the action of the African Union.

In Central Africa, our development ministers follow one another as facilitators of the partnership for the protection of the Congo Basin forests, a subject on which a “One Planet Summit” will meet in March in Gabon. Our ministers also intend to work together this year on other initiatives with Africa, including to bring forward the international architecture of development financing, to better deal with pandemics and loss and damage linked to climate change.

Franco-German friendship is embodied in Uganda, where our two embassies are part of “Team Europe”. The French Development Agency (AFD) and the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) engage together in projects that are key for economic growth and social life of Uganda. The Alliance française and the Goethe Zentrum in Kampala share the same premises and contribute to the vitality of cultural life in the Ugandan capital.

Politically, our two countries are committed to stability and peace in the Great Lakes region, a major concern that we share with Uganda.

Of course, Africa and Europe cannot be compared, but maybe the common history of France and Germany – once tragic and cruel, today characterized by a friendship that resolutely focuses on the future – could be a source of inspiration in the Great Lakes region. Peace, desired and patiently built around our two European countries in the aftermath of the Second World War, has brought all its dividends to our populations.

Tomorrow, the hour of peace may come for the Great Lakes region, where regional integration is beginning around the East African Community, now stretching from the Atlantic to the Indian Ocean, and where the path to a political solution in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo is mapped out by the Nairobi and Luanda processes.

France and Germany strongly support the continuation of the region’s efforts and the implementation of its decisions. As the philosopher and writer Albert Camus, winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, wrote, “Man is nothing in himself. He’s just an infinite opportunity. But he is infinitely responsible for this opportunity.” Let us seize it.