From camaraderie to controversy: Rethink Makerere’s hall traditions

The recent initiation ceremony for freshmen at Mitchel Hall, one of Makerere University's most famous male halls of residence, signals the often overlooked complex dynamics of hall culture. A photo posted on my friend's social media, captioned "Boys to Men", shows a group of bare-chested male students standing behind a fenced sculpture, some with arms raised in celebration. While the tradition is framed as a rite of passage intended to foster belonging, the specific acts captured — and their underlying messages — highlight both the unity and the troubling undertones embedded in this culture. During the event, freshers (newly admitted students allocated to the hall) were compelled by older students to gather around the Rat sculpture in front of Mitchel Hall’s main entrance.

The ceremony began with the singing of the hall anthem, whose verses affirm loyalty to hall elders, honour past residents (“ancestors”), and pledge fidelity to the hall’s female counterparts in Complex Hall— an all-females residence. However, these performances were not simply symbolic: each fresher was required to hold his part of their privates with one hand while raising the other above his head, a gesture both sexualised and humiliating. The anthem was followed by a series of obscene and profane songs, accompanied by loud laughter and chanting, turning the event into a spectacle charged with sexual overtones.

Such displays reflect the double-edged nature of Makerere’s hall culture. On one hand, its shared symbols, songs, and traditions build camaraderie and a sense of identity among members. On the other, it perpetuates harmful norms — including hypersexualisation, hazing, and the normalisation of behaviour that crosses lines of respect and consent. These practices not only risk encouraging sexual harassment and exploitation but also shape students’ attitudes toward women, sexuality, and professional ethics in deeply problematic ways. The implications are far-reaching. Students risk getting exposed to sexually transmitted diseases, being diverted from academic focus, and being encouraged to adopt distorted views of human dignity and interpersonal boundaries.

For the university, repeated incidents of sexual misconduct tied to hall traditions threaten its public image and discourage prospective students and parents from considering Makerere as a safe learning environment. Addressing these concerns requires thoughtful intervention. Stakeholders should lead efforts to reform initiation ceremonies so they preserve the positive aspects of hall culture — solidarity, pride, and community — while eliminating practices that humiliate, exualise, or endanger students. Clear guidelines should be set to ensure that respect, consent, and academic integrity are at the heart of all traditions.

Student leaders must be trained in positive leadership, equipped to promote healthier values, and supported in offering resources to peers who feel unsafe or coerced. Additionally, the university should invest in accessible health education, counselling, and peer support programmes to help students navigate social pressures. If implemented with consistency and conviction, these measures could transform hall culture from a space of risky and degrading rituals into one that truly embodies the values of respect, mutual support, and academic diligence — without sacrificing the sense of belonging and identity that makes university life memorable.





